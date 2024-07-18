Over the last decade, Everton have had their fair share of fan-favourites at centre-back, all of which have played crucial roles in maintaining the club’s ever-present Premier League status.

From Phil Jagielka to John Stones, the Toffees have been home to numerous talents, with the duo playing key roles at differing stages either helping the club mount a European push or narrowly avoid relegation.

However, in 2024, boss Sean Dyche has created a near-perfect partnership at the back, with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite starring last season despite off-the-field issues which plagued the club.

The pair started all but three Premier League matches together, providing continuity to the Toffees in a campaign that looked for large parts that they may finally suffer relegation to England’s second-tier.

However, Dyche’s near ever-present partnership could be broken in 2024/25, with Everton targeting more defensive reinforcements, including one player who has previously been compared to one star who thrived at Goodison Park

Everton preparing move for another Ligue 1 talent

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton are preparing a move to sign Montpellier defender Becir Omeragic this summer and are 'particularly fond' of the player.

The 22-year-old only joined the French outfit last summer, but his excellent form in Ligue 1 could see him follow new addition Iliman Ndiaye to Merseyside ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Swiss star Omeragic featured 28 times in France last season, with his excellent form catching the eye of Dyche and the Toffees.

Whilst the report doesn’t state a potential fee for his services, the youngster has a market value of €6m (£5m) as per Transfermarkt, potentially allowing Everton to complete a bargain deal, improving their backline but also preventing any PSR issues.

He would be an excellent addition for Dyche’s side, potentially joining Kalvin Phillips at Goodison Park, after the recent rumours that the Toffees were interested in a move for the Manchester City midfielder.

Why Omeragic could be Stones 2.0

Current Manchester City defender Stones excelled during his time at Everton, making 95 appearances for the Toffees, before departing for a whopping £47.5m back in 2016.

Omeragic, who is only 22, has the ability to replicate a deal for Stones by joining the club for a cheap fee and potentially generating the club a large profit in the years ahead.

Analyst Andy McGregor previously claimed that the Swiss talent “reminds me of John Stones” due to his ability to play in the centre and out wide, with the youngster hopefully able to form a long-term partnership with current Everton star Branthwaite.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Omeragic averaged 41 passes per 90, 2.8 of which were progressive - at a pass completion rate of 85%. Compared to Stones (5.12), that's a lower amount but the England star is playing for one of the most possession-heavy sides in the world. That said, they are evidently both capable of competently playing out from the back.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He’s also excelled defensively, winning 1.9 tackles per 90 and also completing two blocks - demonstrating his ability to fit straight into Dyche’s defensive system.

Becir Omeragic's Ligue 1 stats (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 28 Passes per 90 41 Pass accuracy 85% Progressive passes per 90 2.8 Tackles per 90 1.8 Blocks per 90 2 Progressive carries per 90 0.80 Stats via FBref

Whilst Everton have impressed defensively during the 2023/24 season, Dyche evidently still wants to bolster his defensive unit in the hope of building on their impressive campaign last time out.

Omeragic has the ability to replace Tarkowski at the back, potentially being a perfect partner for Branthwaite.

He may have to bide his time at Goodison Park, but given his excellent stats over the last 12 months, it would be an excellent pickup for the Toffees.