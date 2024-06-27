Leeds United failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season and will now have to prepare for a second year in the Championship.

The Whites lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley last month and their failure to return to the top-flight could result in some of their top talents moving on from Elland Road this summer.

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly been in contact over a deal to sign Daniel Farke's star forward Crysencio Summerville and it has been claimed that Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto is pushing for a move back to Italy ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Leeds could dip into the summer transfer window to source replacements for any key players who depart and they are reportedly keen on a forward who could be developed into Summerville 2.0.

Leeds eyeing swoop for teen sensation

According to GhanaSoccerNet, the West Yorkshire side are one of a number of teams interested in a deal to sign Sodndal winger Edmund Baidoo.

The report claims that the Whites are in the mix to land the 18-year-old starlet's signature as they are pursuing a swoop for the talented youngster.

It states that Brighton, who are also interested in Summerville, have made contact with the player and his agents ahead of a potential move to England.

Alongside Leeds and the Seagulls, Scottish giants Celtic and Belgian outfit Club Brugge are also keen on the right-sided attacker, which shows that there is plenty of competition for his signature.

Why Edmund Baidoo could be Crysencio Summerville 2.0

Farke could unearth Summerville 2.0 with Baidoo as the young winger appears to be an impressive prospect with the potential to offer a big threat as a scorer and a creator of goals.

Leeds signed the Dutchman when he was 18, the same age the Ghana-born star is now, in the summer of 2020 and it took him until the 2023/24 campaign to fully showcase his powers in the final third.

23/24 Championship Crysencio Summerville Appearances 43 Goals 19 Assists 9 Big chances created 17 Dribbles completed per game 2.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Feyenoord starlet was directly involved in 28 goals in 43 league games - one goal involvement every 1.54 matches on average.

Meanwhile, Baidoo has racked up an eye-catching eight goals and six assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Norwegian second-tier outfit in 2024.

The 18-year-old ace, who was hailed as "in-form" by GhanaSoccerNet founder Sannie Daara, has averaged a direct goal contribution every 1.21 outings on average with 14 in 17.

In the Norwegian 1st Division (second-tier) this year, Baidoo has also averaged a staggering 4.9 completed dribbles per game with a success rate of 68%, which speaks to how direct and front-footed he is.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for him to be Summerville-esque for Leeds if he can translate that form, or at least some of it, over to English football over the years to come due to his ability to score and assist goals consistently, albeit there is no guarantee that will happen.

Therefore, the young sensation could come in as a long-term replacement for the Dutch whiz and be an exciting talent for Farke to work with at Thorp Arch.