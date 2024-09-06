Kieran Trippier seems to be at the end of the road on Tyneside. Having lost his starting right-back spot to Tino Livramento, the Newcastle United star is being linked with a move away.

The transfer window might have closed in England and most of Europe's top divisions, but, according to reports, Trippier is being courted by a host of Turkish outfits.

The 33-year-old is also understood to have informed Eddie Howe that he wishes to move away after being reduced to a bit-part role, despite his manager's wish to keep hold of him.

Livramento, recently called up to the senior England squad for the first time - symbolic given Trippier recently retired from Three Lions duty - is one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League, and the Magpies could find that they already have the perfect successor in 17-year-old Leo Shahar.

Meet Newcastle's next Kieran Trippier

Shahar signed for Newcastle from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023 aged only 16, with the talented full-back viewing St. James' Park as the optimal place for growth, finding a pathway to prominence.

And it would appear that it's paid off for the ball-playing defender, who has already been hailed as "easily one of the most exciting players in our academy" by one NUFCblogcouk writer.

Regarded as a technician with one of the deadliest deliveries on United's academy scene by teammate Ellis Stanton, Shahar could be the perfect replacement for Trippier, who is one of the most creative full-backs in the business.

Indeed, as per FBref, the £120k-per-week ace ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 2% for passes attempted, the top 4% for progressive passes and the top 5% for shot-creating actions per 90.

He might be entering the twilit phase of his career, but Trippier is still an incredible creative outlet, and Shahar could be the perfect homegrown heir.

After all, Newcastle's academy is starting to go from strength to strength. Shahar needs only look at Lewis Miley's emergence.

It's incredible that Miley only turned 18 at the end of the 2023/24 season. Due to Newcastle's unceasing injury issues last year, the central midfielder was fast-tracked, playing 28 matches across all competitions and starting 14 times in the Premier League.

Lewis Miley: Senior Stats by Competition Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 18 1 3 FA Cup 4 0 0 Champions League 3 0 1 Carabao Cup 2 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The multi-functional starlet has been hailed for his versatility and "unbelievable" quality by fellow Magpies youth graduate Sean Longstaff.

Shahar will certainly be hoping to take a leaf out of his book, and after playing predominantly in the U18 Premier League last season, he has started the present term in the Premier League 2, with the U21s, starting the past two matches after coming off the bench at half-time during the opener against Sunderland.

Shahar has much to give and needs to continue to work on his physical development, but with the right handling, he could be the perfect Trippier replacement, serving as Livramento's understudy.

Miley's done it, and he can too.