It is one of the crimes against football that we haven't had the opportunity to see certain players work under some of the best managers that the sport has to offer. We've seen potential legendary link-ups crushed, forced to remain in YouTube thumbnails forever, rather than the dreamland of shaking hands in the technical area. Let's face it, who wouldn't have loved Alan Shearer in a Sir Alex Ferguson side?

Fortunately, however, when it comes to Carlo Ancelotti, and Neymar, we may not have to worry about missing an incredible partnership, with the current Real Madrid boss linked with the Brazil national team management role upon the expiry of his current Los Blancos contract in La Liga.

As it turns out, Neymar is a big fan of the veteran manager too.

Who could be the next Brazil manager?

Since Tite's departure after a 2022 World Cup to forget in Qatar – in which Brazil were knocked out on penalties by Croatia in the last eight – the future of the national team has been somewhat up in the air.

According to reports in Brazil (via Marca), however, Ancelotti is on course to become the new national team manager upon the expiry of his Real Madrid contract, which runs out in June of 2024.

It would signal the start of the iconic manager's international career after essentially completing club football, winning almost every trophy on offer, including the Champions League on four occasions.

Taking charge of AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, just to name a few, everywhere Ancelotti has gone, trophies have inevitably followed.

Now, a return to glory for Brazil could follow after a frustrating spell in the last few years resulted in continuous heartbreak for the likes of Neymar and co.

What did Neymar say about Carlo Ancelotti?

Speaking to TV Band, Neymar said (via Goal): "We will have the opportunity to have a foreign coach. Ancelotti has won everything and I am sure he will teach us a lot."

In the same interview, the PSG winger also said (via AS): "I know it’s the priority of the National Team. The President wants to sign him and as players we also want it to happen. For myself, for Vini [Vinicius Jr, for [Eder] Militao.

“We all know him, we know how amazing he is.

"To have him in the team would be very important. But there is nothing confirmed as of yet. We hope that he comes after his contract ends”.