Arsenal could be set to secure one of the coups of the summer, with claims imploring the Gunners to save a world-renowned star from his current predicament.

Is Neymar leaving Paris Saint-Germain?

Despite Kylian Mbappe's touted exit from Paris Saint-Germain dominating the headlines, it could be forgotten how Neymar too has suffered from the recent underperformance of the French giants.

The Brazilian is one of the game's finest players and yet a mixture of injuries, unfavourable conditions and a demanding fanbase have left him without proper recognition for his talents.

Now, he could be left all alone in Paris, should his French teammate depart just as Lionel Messi did earlier in the window.

However, he too could seek to push an exit, with Julio Baptista suggesting that the Emirates could mark the perfect place to reignite his career. He told GOAL:

"It’s interesting. I think Neymar is comfortable at PSG, but maybe the best move for him is to create a new atmosphere at a new club – maybe a club that supports him and gives him all the confidence that he needs.

"He doesn’t have that at PSG. The fans don’t like him a lot and maybe it is time to move on and try something different. Why not?

"Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that the last eight or so years, Arsenal have not produced their best or been as competitive. But now, with [Mikel] Arteta, Arsenal have something different. They have started to construct something powerful. Why not?

"Maybe this could be the key. In Brazil we say that you have the house, you have everything, and you just need the key to open it. Maybe Neymar is the key to open and complete everything at Arsenal. He is an incredible player.”

How many goals has Neymar scored in his career?

As one of the most famous stars in world football, his signing would provide far more than just the imperious offensive and creative quality he possesses.

Neymar would encourage countless shirt sales, with his name alone a big enough brand to skyrocket the north London club back to the heights they once occupied.

However, his work on the pitch would surely have Mikel Arteta salivating too, given how he has shone even despite his recent injury woes.

Last season saw him notch 18 goals and assist a further 17 in all competitions, yet only managed 20 appearances in Ligue 1. He has starred in France just as he did with Barcelona, with his final year at the Nou Camp seeing him provide 46 goal contributions in 45 games across all competitions.

Wherever the 31-year-old dynamo goes he will star, and it is for this reason that he would likely even displace the ever-impressive Gabriel Martinelli, at least until age starts to steal his powers from him.

That aforementioned recent campaign is one that goes under the radar, whilst Arteta's own Brazilian 22-year-old notched 15 goals and assisted just five in the league yet received huge praise. He is a keen goalscorer but struggles at times to create, yet Neymar still surpasses him with regard to both facets and that's why he continues to get the nod for their country, Brazil, too.

Perhaps a few years supplementing such a legendary figure could actually help Martinelli in the long run, as what he serves to learn from the serial winner would far surpass any game time he might lose out on.

After all, the former Santos superstar has posted 294 goals and assisted a further 190 across his illustrious career, which has garnered one Champions League and countless domestic honours across Spain and France.

It is no surprise to see the £42m-rated maverick earn widespread praise of his own, with his former boss Christophe Galtier claiming:

"Neymar is world-class. He's one of the best players in the world. Who wouldn't want a player like that in his team? That's all there is to say."

That is a question that could now be posed to Arteta, who would have the unenviable task of choosing between his young star with the world at his feet or the legend of the game who has already conquered the world.