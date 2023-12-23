Tottenham have been handed a transfer boost with one club "prepared" to entertain selling their star to Spurs, despite interest from Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou wants new centre-back at Tottenham

Lilywhites manager Ange Postecoglou is currently short of central defensive options behind his usual starting eleven, with Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury really weakening them in November.

The Dutchman was hauled off in a 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea, which ended their early-season unbeaten streak, and Cristian Romero's suspension certainly didn't help matters at the time.

At one stage, Postecoglou was forced to play both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as a makeshift centre-back pairing, but Romero's return to action has put an end to that drastic measure.

Davies has partnered the Argentine to great effect in recent weeks, for the most part, though Postecoglou has still been fairly adamant that Spurs should sign a new centre-back in January.

"We let Davinson Sanchez go after the window closed. We kind of knew we were taking a bit of a risk; we couldn't get the extra centre-back that we were trying to get in, and for the early part of the year that was fine," said Postecoglou to Sky on Tottenham's defensive conundrum.

"But once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back. Young Ash Phillips had just joined the club, so it's fair to say that we can't run the risk of that happening again, so that's obviously a priority for us in January.

"But again, we've got to get the right person. It's not just about bringing another body in, it's about getting the right one in and hopefully that'll happen."

The Lilywhites, according to reports in the last week, appear to have identified a top candidate in Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 23-year-old's excellent campaign in France has attracted attention from all over Europe, including from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern.

Nice "prepared" to sell Todibo to Spurs

As per The Evening Standard, Spurs have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Todibo as we approach January.

The outlet, and reliable journalist Dan Kilpatrick, claim Nice are "prepared" to sell Todibo to Spurs despite incoming Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratfcliffe's ties to the Ligue 1 side.

Ratcliffe is about to take control of football operations at Man United, who are also chasing the France international, but the billionaire's share in Nice won't stop Tottenham from making a deal if they meet his asking price.

Todibo is also a target for Tuchel's Bayern, United, Liverpool, and AC Milan next month, but it is Spurs who making the first moves and have "entered" talks.

The centre-back is a real one to watch considering he could leave for just £35 million, with former Brazil star Dante calling his teammate a "leader" and "very strong" player.

"Of course, we would like Todibo to stay," said Dante at a recent press conference.

"But it can be complicated. We have to wait to see who will want to buy him and if everyone finds himself there. He is a leader, a very strong player mentally, he has improved a lot and he is ready to reach the very top level."