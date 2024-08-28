Celtic have now made a bid for another new player as the Hoops attempt to make a plethora of signings before Friday’s deadline.

Celtic transfer rumours

Brendan Rodgers’ side have made a perfect start to the Scottish Premiership campaign but have now lost star midfielder Matt O’Riley, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in a record Scottish exit. Therefore, money should be there for Celtic to reinvest, and that is something what Rodgers wants to happen, recently saying:

“We can't be happy just to make our money and build our pot because the bottom line is on the pitch. That's the bottom line. The supporters, they pay the money. I look back to the Covid times here, the Celtic supporters sold the stadium out and they weren't allowed in it.

“So we have the duty to put the best team on the pitch. That's what we'll do and look to do. It's taken a bit longer than I would have liked. But if we can do it by Friday, strengthen the squad, we'll be in a really, really good place.

“The team is in a good place, mentally, tactically, how they're playing. But we want to strengthen and have that depth. It's taken a lot longer than I would have liked as the football manager. That's my brutally honest answer on it. But I will repeat this. If we get them in, then there's still a long season ahead. So it's important that we do get that. And I have belief that we will do.”

Bids have been going in for a number of players, including FC Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels, Los Angeles FC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz and Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen as the club look to make up for the void left by O’Riley.

Chief executive Michael Nicholson and those behind the scenes at Parkhead are showing no signs of stopping, though, with an update emerging of another bid for a defender.

Celtic make £5m bid for Auston Trusty

According to reliable reporter Scott Burns of The Daily Record, Celtic have also submitted a £5m offer to sign Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty.

Called “incredible” by former teammate George Friend, Trusty has been linked with a move to Parkhead in recent weeks and the Hoops have now made their move.

Burns claims that the Blades are reluctant to sell with Trusty under contract until 2027 but Celtic are pushing to make a transfer happen for the 26-year-old, who can turn out as a centre-back or as a left-back.

The USA international made the move to Bramall Lane from Arsenal just last year and made 34 appearances in all competitions, the majority of which came in the Premier League. He’s continued to feature this season under Chris Wilder, but by the looks of things, a move to Scotland could soon be on the cards.