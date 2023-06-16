Arsenal are one of the Premier League teams that hold an interest in a top European talent but will have to battle for his services...

What's the latest on Nico Williams to Arsenal?

That's according to 90min, who note that Aston Villa have opened up talks over a move for Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

Whilst the allure of Unai Emery is sure to play a role in this potential move, should the Gunners get involved, Mikel Arteta could pose just as attractive a proposition for the young Spaniard.

After all, the report goes on to note that he is well appreciated by the north London outfit, who are keeping tabs on the situation.

His €50m (£43m) price tag could even put the league's runners-up in the driving seat though, given their bolstered finances after returning to the Champions League.

With Fabrizio Romano also detailing their interest in Kai Havertz, this could provide an impressive double swoop to bolster their attack and bridge the gap towards the treble-winning Manchester City.

How good would Nico Williams and Kai Havertz be?

In acquiring this 20-year-old Spanish international who has starred on both wings, immediately he would offer ample competition for both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Whilst perhaps not as technically proficient as the latter, his blistering speed and immense dribbling capacity would make him a frightening asset for all opposition full-backs, surely creating space and chances for Havertz.

After all, journalist Shina Oludare branded him a "sensation" just last year, pleading with him to declare for Ghana over Spain.

Although his time at Chelsea has been tough amidst their ever-changing manager scenario, he has still notched nine goals this season from various positions.

Also, when compared to other forwards across Europe, he sits in the top 6% for pass completion, the top 12% for progressive passes received and the top 9% for progressive passes all per 90, via FBref.

The German will happily accept the ball on the turn and then has the quality to then pick out a teammate.

Should he then seek out Williams, who ranks in the top 5% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90 when compared to the wingers across the continent, the two could pose a deadly combination.

This kind of electricity on the ball even saw him describe himself as "a dribbler, like Neymar, [Ousmane] Dembele and Kylian Mbappe."

With the latter dropping deep to supply the other, who has scored six goals and assisted a further five in La Liga most recently, they could be that added bit of quality needed to push them on even further in their race for the title.