Aston Villa's revolution under Unai Emery has been remarkable, with the Spaniard turning a season destined for the drop into one of European dreams.

It is a testament to the pedigree of the 51-year-old tactician, that he managed to get a struggling side on the right path so quickly. Therefore, it is expected that once he is handed the summer to only bolster his outfit further, the growth can surely only continue.

With safety assured and a potential push for Europe touted as the run-in approaches, it seems focus has already shifted to the upcoming transfer window given the reports swirling.

Their presence in the likes of the Europa League or the Europa Conference League will be a huge selling point for potential acquisitions, but it cannot be understated how big of a pull Emery himself offers.

As a well-renowned coach across the continent, having already shown his ability to win trophies and improve those under his tutelage, who wouldn't want a slice of their career to be under the former Villarreal man?

It is this temptation that could lure Nico Williams away from his boyhood Athletic Bilbao, with reports emerging regarding a shrouded future where the Villans could capitalise. It will likely take having to surpass his reported €50m (£45m) release clause, however.

Will Nico Williams join Aston Villa?

Not only is the shared nationality of the winger and his potential new boss likely to be a selling point, but the bright future the club boasts under him will remain a factor.

It is likely out wide where the priority lies for the transfer market, given the struggles many at the club have faced in recent seasons to maintain the levels required.

Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho have floundered of late, outlined in their four and one-goal hauls this season respectively, and although Bertrand Traore has recently burst back onto the scene, the Burkina Faso international remains an unproven commodity compared to the Spaniard they could sign.

This season Williams boasts five goals and five assists in La Liga, enjoying a true breakout season having broken into the first team. The 20-year-old now ranks in the top 5% for progressive carries too when compared to other wingers across Europe, further exacerbating just how important the youngster could be in offering a fresh attacking presence to an otherwise tired position.

Inaki Williams even suggested that his younger brother was a "great player" in "incredible shape" following his inclusion in Spain's World Cup squad.

Traore's two goals in his last two league games might suggest the reignition of his Villa career, but it cannot be forgotten that only last season the 27-year-old did not score or assist all campaign. Whilst Williams did the same in the league, his youth and the potential he boasts somewhat excused him.

Especially when the trickster considers himself as "a dribbler, like Neymar, (Ousmane Dembele) and Kylian Mbappe"; high confidence indeed.

With a level of arrogance and self-belief needed to thrive in his role, and the world at his feet given his youth, this Basque magician could replace the Traore hype train in favour of a true superstar ready to light up Villa Park.