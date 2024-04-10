Tottenham are thought to have "tempted" a £47 million star ahead of the summer window as an "affordable" transfer presents itself to chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs tipped to sign new attacker for Ange Postecoglou

The £15 million buy-option in Timo Werner's loan deal is expected to be triggered, but that hasn't stopped Spurs from looking elsewhere to bring in even more attacking options.

The German will reportedly be one of multiple new forwards Spurs may look to sign for Ange Postecoglou this summer, as the Lilywhites and technical director Johan Lange seek to bring in more avenues threat.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking to JD Football last month, claimed that a priority for Tottenham is bringing in a player who can make a real contribution to goals and assists in the final third.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions this season Goals (via BBC) Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4 Cristian Romero 4 Pape Matar Sarr 3

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano on Tottenham's forward targets.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

Alongside the aforementioned Neto and Raphinha, who's been regularly mentioned via the press, another player to have entered Spurs' radar lately is Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old, who's bagged three goals and eight assists over his 24 La Liga appearances this season, appears to fit into Tottenham's transfer policy. His young age is another enticing draw, as Williams showcases plenty of potential and serious re-sale value.

Following links to the winger, another update has come out of Spain.

Williams tempted by Tottenham as "affordable" option emerges

According to newspaper AS, via Sport Witness, he is seen as "affordable" for Spurs chairman Levy and other interested sides - with his release clause coming at around £47 million.

Tottenham are said to have "tempted" Williams alongside both Liverpool and Aston Villa, as the race for his signature heats up before this summer window opens.

Pundit John Wenham, speaking to Tottenham News, described the youngster as a player who gets involved in "big games" and possesses "real pace".