After a winless start to 2024 in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest finally tasted victory for the first time in nearly two months with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over struggling West Ham United.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side hadn't claimed all three points in the league since the 2-1 victory over Manchester United on the 30th of December, but Saturday's performance put an end to the Reds' drought, widening the gap to the relegation zone to five points.

The Reds controlled the game for long periods, with David Moyes' side failing to create any clear-cut chances, with James Ward-Prowse's free-kick the closest the visitors came to adding to the scoresheet.

Ultimately, the game was decided after two goals in stoppage time at the end of either half, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi finding the net to secure a much-needed win for Nuno's side in their battle to secure Premier League safety once again this season.

Taiwo Awoniyi & Callum Hudson-Odoi stats v West Ham

Yesterday's win was one of Forest's best-attacking performances since their return to the Premier League last season.

Former Liverpool striker Awoniyi produced a brilliant display at the top end of the pitch for Nuno's side, operating as a hold-up striker - allowing other attacking players such as Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga to flourish against the Hammers.

The Nigerian might've only had 19 touches and completed eight passes during his 67-minute display, but he was crucial to the side in pinning Kurt Zouma and creating overloads in the final third.

Awoniyi won three free kicks for the Reds - the most of anyone on the pitch, with the West Ham backline struggling to contain the Forest number nine.

As for Hudson-Odoi, his goal in stoppage time at the end of the second 45 was his third goal in as many Premier League games after previous goals against Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

As per Sofascore, the former Chelsea winger achieved the highest rating of any player during the counter, with his late goal the icing on the cake on what was another magnificent display for the 23-year-old.

The wideman created two big chances during his performance - the most of anyone, with the £5m fee the club paid for him in the summer looking to be a potential bargain.

However, despite Awoniyi and Hudson-Odoi impressing for the Reds, the performance of one player certainly went under the radar.

Nicolas Dominguez stats vs West Ham

After joining the club from Bologna in August last year, Nicolas Dominguez took no time in impressing the Forest fanbase with his pressing ability.

However, this weekend was one of his best displays during his time on Trentside. The Argentinian played 86 minutes, before being replaced by Ryan Yates. During his time on the pitch, the 25-year-old completed 93% of the passes that he attempted, whilst winning six tackles in a true workmanlike display.

Dominguez also won six ground duels for the Reds, the most of anyone in Nuno's side. The midfielder has been utilised in multiple positions since the arrival of the former Wolves boss, with the Argentinian really now starting to settle at the base of the Reds' midfield.

The £8.5m fee the club paid for the midfielder looks to be a really astute piece of business - with the club making some quality additions despite their scattergun approach in recent times.