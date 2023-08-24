Arsenal could be set to add the crowning jewel to their already stunning transfer window, by bringing in a young superstar to prop up Mikel Arteta's regime...

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Spaniard has taken great strides with each year he has spent at the helm of the Gunners, yet seeks to make the largest step yet this campaign.

Having pushed Manchester City so close last year, the plan will be to finally end their monopoly over English football with a Premier League title of their own, cementing their manager's legacy as one of the best young coaches in the world.

To do so, perhaps they could seek to invest even more heavily in him, reigniting their reported interest in Ansu Fati and capping off a fine summer of signings.

However, his £90m price tag could prove a stumbling block especially given the fees already expended on their three other permanent additions. Perhaps some outgoings might have to first be prioritised before their spending can resume.

How good is Ansu Fati?

Of all the deadwood still circulating around the Emirates, few stand out as brazenly as Nicolas Pepe.

Signed for a club-record fee, which has only since been broken this window, the Ivorian winger was expected to transform Unai Emery's reign into a truly outstanding one, with his pace and trickery almost certain to take the Premier League by storm.

However, under the weight of such an enormous price tag, it would have been an impossible task to reach the expectations immediately placed upon him.

He has since made just 112 appearances for the north London side, with the now-Aston Villa boss having since admitted he did not even want the 28-year-old, with the hierarchy opting for him over Wilfried Zaha.

Such a poor career at the club even led pundit Jermaine Pennant to suggest:

"There have been some awful Arsenal signings down the years but because of the amount, how much he’s played and the performances then you have to say Pepe is one of the worst signings".

Saudi Arabia now seem to be circling around the lucrative dud, finally set to bring an end to this ugly period.

Therefore, should Fati be brought in to replace him, the standards for an alternative would be on the floor, therefore easing expectations for the exciting new forward.

It's mesmerising just how much experience the 20-year-old already boasts for his age, with 111 appearances for Barcelona's first-team, posting an impressive 39 goal contributions.

Despite recent years having been marred by injury, just last term he still recorded seven goals and four assists in LaLiga.

His proficiency is best outlined by FBref, who help to compare him against other wingers across Europe. There, he ranks in the top 1% for total shots, touches in the attacking penalty area and expected non-penalty goals per 90.

He is clearly prolific when fit, and has so much of his glittering career yet to be played. Perhaps he could now make the bold decision to enjoy it in England, helping to usher in an era of dominance for Arteta.

After all, his current boss Xavi had suggested he was a "generational" talent just last year, likely explaining his ludicrous price tag.

Although it would not be hard to replace the 27 goals that Pepe managed during his time at Arsenal, if Fati was the man to finally push him out, fans already would be in awe of the young trickster.