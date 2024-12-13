Four Lads Had A Dream have paid special praise to one "excellent" Rangers player after his performance in his side's 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham.

Rangers impress in Spurs draw

The Gers faced a big test of their European credentials on Thursday evening, as Spurs made the trip to Rangers for an important Europa League clash at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement's Rangers side more than held their own on the night, taking the lead through Hamza Igamane, only to be pegged back by a Dejan Kulusevski's strike with time running out. The draw leaves the Scottish Premiership giants sitting eighth in the table, remaining level on points with Spurs and still having a good chance of reaching the knockout stages.

The big games continue to come thick and fast for the Gers, whose next assignment sees them take on rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Victory at Hampden Park would not only earn them bragging rights, but also take some pressure off the shoulders of Clement.

There were plenty of Rangers players who shone against Spurs on Thursday, as the hosts had 15 shots compared to the Premier League side's tally of 12, and one player has come in for particular praise.

"Excellent" Rangers player hailed v Spurs

Taking to X, Four Lads Had A Dream lauded the performance of Nicolas Raskin in Rangers' draw with Spurs, describing him as "the player we knew he could be".

The positive reviews coming Raskin's way are fully deserved, with the 23-year-old producing a superb performance in the middle of the park against top-class opposition. The Rangers midfielder completed 91% of his passes at Ibrox, according to Sofascore, as well as winning six out of eight ground duels and making four interceptions to go with three clearances.

Raskin is going to be an important player for Rangers as the season goes on, both domestically and in Europe, with Kenny Miller once describing him as "excellent".

The Belgian provides both technical quality and tenacity in midfield, as highlighted by an average of 3.3 tackles and 1.3 dribbles per match in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

At 23, Raskin is still such a young player who is still learning his trade, having arrived from Standard Liege last year, and there is no reason why he can't continue to mature into one of Rangers' most important players in the coming years.

Gers supporters will be hoping he can produce a similar performance against Celtic this weekend, inspiring the Gers to League Cup glory in the process.