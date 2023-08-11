Arsenal may have already spent big this summer, but that has not stopped the rumour mill from continuing to link them with even more stars...

Is Nicolo Barella coming to Arsenal?

The latest could actually prove to be the most influential, with Italian outlet Calciomercato suggesting that the Gunners could be set to swoop for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Having been linked with Newcastle United earlier in the window, with a touted £50m fee likely pushing them towards their eventual Sandro Tonali deal, this is a switch that could now prove imperative in perfecting Mikel Arteta's squad.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

The report states that they hold concrete interest in the Italy international, as they note him as a direct replacement for Thomas Partey.

This move could hold links with the potential sales of Folarin Balogun and Takehiro Tomiyasu too, both of whom have been touted with an Emirates exit. Football Transfers value the 26-year-old at €56m (£48m).

What kind of a midfielder is Nicolo Barella?

Given he is noted as someone who would instantly usurp their current Ghanaian midfield general, it is therefore expected that he would slot in nicely beside another summer signing, Declan Rice.

As a combative, physical yet elegant defensive presence, the former West Ham United captain would likely benefit from such a mobile midfielder who can both aid his role in screening the backline, but also push forward to offer an offensive impetus.

The former quality is succinctly shown in his data from last term, as he posted a 7.08 average rating in the Serie A, bolstered by his 1.6 tackles and 4.4 total duels won per game, via Sofascore.

However, with the goalscoring vacancy left in the engine room by the departure of Granit Xhaka, Barella could step up to occupy this role too, given he posted 12 goal contributions in the league alongside 1.6 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

The Swiss international only scored one more goal and one more assist than the Inter gem during what turned out to be his final Premier League season.

By covering both bases with this acquisition, whilst also having Rice as a mainstay in the midfield too, Partey would swiftly become obsolete, not least due to the fact has recently turned 30 and no longer fits in with the youth-focused philosophy in north London.

Barella would fit Arteta's system with ease, capable of retaining possession but also providing that attacking impetus needed to take the fight to Manchester City. Having starred as a number six or a number eight, he could slot in beside either Jurrien Timber or Oleksandr Zinchenko, allowing them to invert and form a solid midfield two, or push forward alongside Martin Odegaard as Xhaka did so well last campaign.

He is hard-working yet economical with the ball, as talent scout Jacek Kulig once sought to support the former after he branded the Italian a "little warrior" for his relentless efforts combined with his 5 foot 8 stature.

Jurgen Klopp has even been alerted to his talents, noting back in 2022:

"That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us. He's a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot. He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That's a top-class player."

To be revered by such a fine manager is testament enough to suggest he is ready for the step up, to avenge his recent Champions League final disappointment against the Cityzens by helping Arsenal beat them to the Premier League.

For all the excitement his potential arrival could bring, Partey would surely become surplus to requirements.