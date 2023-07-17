Tottenham Hotspur have certainly kickstarted the new reign under Ange Postecoglou, with some choice summer signings that have already elevated their playing squad tenfold.

However, if they are to truly challenge for European places once again, it is expected that there will be more to come.

Is Nicolo Barella going to Tottenham Hotspur?

Although a link that has yet to resurface since its initial emergence back in March, albeit under Antonio Conte but should the Lilywhites rekindle their reported interest in Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, then they could secure themselves a perfect midfield general to underpin their Australian revolution.

After all, both Liverpool and Newcastle United have recently been credited with interest, suggesting an exit could be on the cards soon.

Whilst his touted £50m fee might seem lofty, the experience, winning mentality and immense quality he would promise would more than make this an agreeable price tag.

Especially if they are to recoup some of that through the sale of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who continues to be linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid, having been deemed surplus to requirements late last month.

The Danish midfielder joined for a £15m fee in 2020 from Southampton.

Is Nicolo Barella similar to Declan Rice?

The acquisition of the Italian general would coincide with Arsenal's recent signing of Declan Rice, who they confirmed late last week had joined in a deal worth up to £105m.

Having been courted throughout the summer, Mikel Arteta finally got the man that he sees as imperative to their push for a Premier League title.

Whilst that kind of goal might seem desperately far away for Postecoglou, Barella could actually emulate and even surpass the levels of the England international, helping bridge the recent gulf that has opened up between these north London rivals.

After all, the 26-year-old machine has proven to be instrumental for the Nerazzurri, having won a Serie A title, two Italian cups and recently reached the Champions League final against all the odds, as well as a European Championship with his nation too.

Last term in the Italian top-flight he even maintained a 7.08 average rating, which was a figure buoyed by his 12 goal contributions, 85% pass accuracy, 1.6 key passes and 1.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Whilst Rice would be regarded as a more defensive-minded player, Barella blends an element of solidity with a creative force that the 24-year-old cannot compete with just yet.

As such, his 7.19 average rating in the Premier League was largely upheld through his 1.7 interceptions and 2.1 tackles per game, with his six goal contributions and one key pass per game less impressive when compared to someone of such quality, via Sofascore.

To further emphasise the steel they would be attaining with a swoop for Inter's midfield maestro, scout Jacek Kulig had branded him a "little warrior" back in 2019 after one display had caught his eye.

If Rice is to underpin Arteta's new-look side seeking to challenge for a title, then Barella is surely more than capable of achieving a similarly revolutionary feat under the guidance of Postecoglou.

He will need numerous all-action players to underpin his similarly high-octane philosophy, and whilst the Italy international is somewhat more attack-minded than the Gunners' new midfielder, both share that defensive quality alongside a willingness to push forward.

It just seems that Barella could be more suited to the new-look Spurs side, and would prove to be that marquee signing akin to Rice's that ushers in a new era.