Arsenal could be set to continue their summer spending, with another lucrative swoop to push them ever closer to the Premier League title...

Is Nicolo Barella leaving Inter Milan?

Despite having welcomed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice all for large fees, it would be easy to assume that Mikel Arteta had finished up for this window, content with the vast improvements he has made to his starting XI.

However, FootballTransfers now suggest otherwise, as they claim that the Gunners are considering a stunning swoop to sign Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan.

Having utilised the method of tempting the player before the club when conducting their transfer business this window, the news that the Italy international is interested in an Emirates switch has likely stoked the flames of the potential deal, which is set to rack up another astronomical fee.

With their club transfer record already having been shattered last month, FootballTransfers suggest this deal could come to a far more modest sum, with his valuation sitting at €56m (£48m).

How good is Nicolo Barella?

To acquire another central midfielder would be to essentially add the finishing touches to a starting side capable of battling with anyone across Europe.

However, it would also see most others within the squad slip further down the pecking order, with Jorginho, in particular, likely to see less and less game time given he is far from the quality of his compatriot, and crucially five years his senior.

Having been a true stalwart across his impressive career, the 31-year-old always offers a calming influence in the engine room, with his match intelligence second to none.

As such, he impressed when joining in January, earning praise from his manager:

"The biggest quality he has is he makes the rest of the people look better, better than what you actually are. He’s made a huge impact already on the boys, on the staff and hopefully our supporters can see that as well and give him the support he needs. I thought he was tremendous today."

And yet, he completely pales in comparison to the Inter maestro, who offers everything Jorginho can and more.

Last season saw the Champions League finalist post a 7.08 average rating in Serie A, buoyed by his 11 goal contributions, 85% pass accuracy, 1.6 key passes and 1.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

His combative presence in the midfield would be a welcome one, and yet he boasts the nastiness needed to thrive in there too.

After all, talent scout Jacek Kulig did brand Barella a "little warrior".

Jorginho, across both Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League, could only narrowly surpass those aforementioned figures in tackles (1.9 per game) and pass accuracy (86%), to emphasise the gulf in class between the two.

To further outline Barella's quality alongside others in his role, when compared to midfielders in Europe he ranks in the top 7% for non-penalty goals per 90, the top 19% for progressive passes per 90, and the top 10% for progressive carries per 90 and the top, via FBref.

It is clear that the creative powerhouse would add so much to Arteta's side, with his arrival sure to spell bad news for Jorginho given just how far behind he is from his Italy teammate.