Aston Villa could be set to secure a new acquisition for Unai Emery, as they seek to bolster a squad reeling from their recent demolition...

Is Nicolo Zaniolo joining Aston Villa?

Hopes were high for the Midlands club as they travelled to St James' Park, as their Premier League curtain-raiser drew plenty of viewers. However, few could have predicted one side would be so dominant.

Newcastle United ran riot, with the scoreline finishing at a crushing 5-1.

This has clearly spurred the Spaniard and president of football operations Monchi into further action, with fresh reports having since emerged.

The latest comes courtesy of Sport Mediaset, who suggest that the Villans' hierarchy have now officially submitted a new bid of around €30m (£26m) to sign Galatasaray maestro Nicolo Zaniolo.

What makes this potential move even more enticing is the fact that the 24-year-old dynamo reportedly said yes with immediacy to the move, suggesting he is desperate to star in England and at Villa Park.

How good is Nicolo Zaniolo?

Having only moved to Turkey in January, the Italy international will remain relatively attuned to the demands that a top league can bring.

After all, he had spent his whole career in his homeland, starring for AS Roma and featuring 128 times before his recent departure.

Such was his quality he even drew praise from both his former boss Jose Mourinho and journalist Zach Lowy, with the latter branding him a key creator, writing:

"Nicolò Zaniolo (19). Fast, diligent & physically imposing, Zaniolo is superb in all defensive assets, from pressing to tracking back. With a deadly left foot & top vision, he’s a lethal playmaker."

This was then supplemented by the claims of the legendary Portuguese manager:

"His attitude, his desire to help the team, his sense of being a team player. I’m never angry because Nico doesn’t score one or two goals or doesn’t score a lot. He’s a guy who gives everything he’s got, who forces his opponents to make a lot of fouls, sometimes beyond the right aggressiveness. I am always happy with him."

Such a tireless work rate, paired with his superb ability to forge chances for himself and others, gives credence to the suggestion that he would take to the Premier League with ease.

After all, he would be joining off the back of scoring seven and assisting four across all competitions in two different countries.

His final year in Italy saw him raise those levels too, posting 17 goal contributions across all competitions during the 2021/22 season.

Given Zaniolo's acquisition would likely bring to an end much of the speculation regarding Villa's transfer plans, it would therefore finally see the Brennan Johnson rumours die down, especially with Forest asking for a whopping £40m.

This could be a good thing, given the experience at the top level that his Italian alternative boasts on top of his stellar figures.

The Wales international enjoyed a fine first campaign in the English top flight, but it was just that. His first at such a level.

Scoring eight in the league marked an impressive return, but even that would likely easily be matched should Zaniolo reach the levels that his recent form suggests he could.

Not only is there a gulf in class concerning just their goalscoring figures, but also their all-around creativity and the danger their presence creates.

Johnson offers much more dynamism and a threat in behind, as journalist Ethan Lamb outlined:

"Brennan Johnson has clocked the fast speed in the Premier League this season with 36.7km/h. Speed demon".

And yet, the former Roma star's silkiness and ability to cut through a steadfast defence would likely be not only better for Emery, but mark a better replacement for the now-injured Emi Buendia.

When compared against other attacking midfielders across Europe, he sits in the top 3% for total shots per 90 and the top 14% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, via FBref.

Both would offer a fine option to bolster Villa's squad, but Zaniolo does stand out as the ideal player for Emery and Monchi to secure this summer given he is far more experienced and produces much more often on that bigger stage.