The head of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau has claimed that fans will have a say in whether or not current Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro will stay in charge.

Why will fans have a say in the next Nigeria manager?

The former Porto and Sporting Lisbon manager took over back in May 2022, and it was claimed then that he would have a potentially hard time winning over supporters.

Indeed, BBC Sports writer Oluwashina Okeleji noted: "Peseiro will need to surpass his predecessor's achievement to win over demanding fans in Nigeria."

This was because the country's last foreign boss, Gernot Rohr, departed as the Super Eagles' longest-serving manager after taking charge in 2016 and leading Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2019 Nations Cup.

Well, Peseiro has managed to secure qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations but they didn't manage to make it to the 2022 World Cup. What's more, with four wins and fives losses since, he has been criticised by local media and fans for what some "poor team selections and colourless performances".

That is according to Okeleji again, who once more is reporting for BBC Sport. This new article then quotes the NFF head who explains why fans will have a say in the coach's future.

Speaking interview on the Gbamm! LovingFootball radio show, Gusau explained: "We have the plan to push the votes to Nigerians to hear their views and thoughts.

"We've tried the foreign coaches and also the local coaches, and it seems they were having some kind of problems.

"Maybe we didn't get it right in the area of getting the right person.

"We are surely going to push it to the public, whether we should continue with Peseiro or he should go."

What happened with Jose Peseiro's Nigeria wages?

The report claims that his contract with the NFF expires on 30 June, so this situation should be resolved pretty soon.

However, it remains unclear just how desperate Peseiro will be to stay in the job. After all, back in November – six months after being appointed – it was reported that he had yet to receive a single pay cheque from his employers. Even so, the 63-year-old didn't make an official complaint to the NFF at the time.

Once more, as per BBC Sport, Gusau claimed his

organisation will only pick the best man for the job and nationality will not be a factor.

He added: "Whether we are going to consider an indigenous coach, we are also going to push that to Nigerians on the phone.

"The public will tell us if they think going for a Nigerian will be best for Nigeria at the moment or we appoint another foreign coach.

"We will get their views, look at it and then we will do what we have to do as a board and come out with a decision."







