As the shock departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth continues to steal the headlines, an MLS sensation is reportedly set to train with Manchester United, who could hijack a deal to sign the teenager.

Man Utd transfer news

INEOS went all out for Ashworth when they initially arrived at Old Trafford, paying a reported £3m to steal the sporting director from Newcastle United's grasp. He was tipped to be Manchester United's man - the catalyst behind turning things around on and off the pitch. Yet, months after the beginning of his first full season in charge, Ashworth has completed a shock exit.

His exit represents the latest failure in a growing list under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS's young Old Trafford tenure.

On that list features their decision to extend Erik ten Hag's contract only to show him the door in the early stages of the current campaign, appointing Ashworth only to also part ways prematurely in a costly decision, a number of redundancies and, as highlighted by Colin Millar, the worst set of results since the 1980s.

INEOS desperately need a positive to report, and with January on its way, they may get exactly that. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, youngster Nimfasha Berchimas is set to train with Manchester United as INEOS look to hijack a deal to sign the MLS sensation ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, where the teenager trained in 2022.

One for the future, Berchimas is still just 16 years old but is attracting plenty of attention, even though he can't complete a move to Europe until 2026 when he turns 18.

"Wonderkid" Berchimas can join up with Chido Obi-Martin

Whilst the chaos continues for the senior side at Old Trafford, Manchester United's U18s have quietly been enjoying an excellent campaign, with summer arrival Chido Obi-Martin at the heart of the action. The former Arsenal gem swapped north London for the Red Devils in the summer and has been prolific ever since - scoring five goals in five U18 Premier League games.

Just 17, Obi-Martin is the future of Manchester United's frontline and could yet be joined by another teenage sensation in Berchimas, who has scored six goals for Charlotte's youth side this season. Described as a "wonderkid" by MLS insider Tom Bogert, the young winger is undoubtedly one to watch in the next year and beyond.

If those at Old Trafford want to take the Red Devils into a new era once and for all, welcoming such young talents is certainly the way forward.