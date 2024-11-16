Still over a week until Arsenal can hurl themselves back toward the ascendency in the Premier League. The international break has taken centre stage, and the best that fans across the world can do is watch various Gunners perform for their countries.

Not all within Mikel Arteta's squad have jetted off to compete for their nations for the third of such pauses since the season began three months ago - almost to the day.

In fact, some pretty salient names have been kept back.

Why Arsenal stars have stayed in north London

There's been a degree of frustration within the Three Lions camp concerning the spate of absences in the build-up to the November international break. Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are among those to have opted against the call-up, citing injuries.

Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard made his anticipated comeback last time out and proved crucial in the draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, arcing the delivery for Gabriel Martinelli's opener.

However, after such a long layoff, the skipper's decision to stay in north London, instead of linking up with the Norwegian national team, was one of great prudence.

As the dynamic midfielder recuperates, another Arsenal star has found an opportunity to step up this week and put in a top showing ahead of the next round of gruelling domestic action.

Indeed, Mikel Merino ran the show for Spain.

Mikel Merino's stats for Spain

Arteta was bound to have taken note of Merino's display against Denmark on Friday evening. Arteta, after all, is Spanish, and his compatriot is starting to grow into his skin after an injury-affected start to life in the English capital.

Merino joined the north Londoners from Real Sociedad this summer in a deal worth £32m but found himself languishing in the infirmary until October, having picked up a shoulder injury before he could make his competitive debut.

The 28-year-old has since completed nine appearances and scored during the draw against Liverpool. His combative and silky style brings much to Arteta's squad, and he showcased such qualities superbly on the international stage this weekend.

Mikel Merino - Spain Stats vs Denmark Match Stats # Minutes played 80' Shots (on target) 1 (0) Touches 60 Accurate passes 35/44 (80%) Long balls (completed) 4 (3) Possession lost 13x Dribbles (completed) 5 (4) Tackles 3 Ground duels (won) 13 (9) Stats via Sofascore

Not only was Merino one of the steeliest figures on the field, winning a whopping nine ground duels and making three tackles, but he also completed four of five attempted dribbles, highlighting a mobile edge that, when enforced under Arteta's wing, keeps things fluid for Arsenal.

Spain defeated Denmark to extend their lead in League A Group 4 of the Nations League, of which they are the holders, and Merino's performance was crucial - especially as he was performing in another man's boots, so to speak.

Indeed, Barcelona superstar Pedri was left on the bench for this one and introduced for Merino with ten minutes left to play. It was a big show of faith from Luis de la Fuente, whose team needed to avoid defeat against the Danes to secure top spot and confirm a place in the title play-offs.

Pedri, 21, has been hailed as "one of Europe's best young players" by journalist Sam Dean, and despite suffering adversity throughout his fledgling career, the £67m-rated talent is one of the most promising players on the globe.

His technical prowess wasn't preferred to Merino's dynamic command of the central circle, however, and Arsenal must rejoice at the quality of midfielder they have brought in this season.

A long season stretches ahead, and duel-winning stars like Merino could make all the difference when the business end draws near.