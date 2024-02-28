Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Manchester United at the City Ground tomorrow night.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side come into the encounter on the back of a 4-2 defeat away at Aston Villa, with the Reds looking to return to winning ways once more.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to end a disappointing season with some silverware, with the FA Cup the club's only real chance of ending the 2023/24 campaign with a trophy.

The Red Devils come into the fixture having lost 2-1 at home to Fulham on Saturday afternoon after a late Alex Iwobi goal condemned United to their first league defeat in 2024.

The two sides last met at the end of December, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolas Dominguez on the scoresheet for the Reds as they claimed all three points in a 2-1 victory.

Since the encounter, both sides have had contrasting form, with Ten Hag's side finally starting to show consistency - however anything can happen with the magic of the FA Cup.

Striker Taiwo Awoniyi was substituted at half-time on Saturday, with Felipe also replaced at the break with both the Nigerian and the £80k-per-week centre-back set to miss out for the clash against United.

With that in mind, here's a look at the potential Forest starting XI that will take on Manchester United...

1 Matz Sels

Goalkeeper Matz Sels has enjoyed a solid start to life in Nottingham, starting all the Reds' Premier League games since his arrival in the January transfer window.

He missed the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Bristol City, however, he is set to start between the sticks once more ahead of Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

2 Neco Williams

A player who has certainly benefitted from consistent game time in recent weeks is Neco Williams.

The right-back, who has made the most tackles of any Forest player this season, has started the last five Premier League games under Nuno with the Welshman impressing with his ability to motor down the right-hand side - a characteristic the Reds boss likes in his full-backs.

3 Murillo

The Brazilian produced one of the most disappointing displays of his Forest career away to Aston Villa last weekend, with the 21-year-old substituted at half-time by Nuno.

However, he's only young and bound to have an off day, with the former Corinthians more than capable of putting in an improved performance against United on Wednesday night.

4 Moussa Niakhate

Like Murillo, the Senegalese defender endured a tough opening 45 minutes at Villa Park, with Nuno opting to start the centre-back out of position at left-back.

He's well suited at the centre of the Reds' defence alongside Murillo, with the pair building a solid partnership earlier in the season. His long throw has caused other sides endless problems this campaign, with his ability to hurl the ball into the 18-yard box a danger for any team.

5 Harry Toffolo

With Nuno Tavares set to miss the next month through injury, Harry Toffolo should start at left-back for the Reds.

The former Huddersfield Town man came on at the break for Murillo against Unai Emery's men, with the left-hand side of Nuno's defence looking much better after the 28-year-old's introduction.

6 Nicolas Dominguez

Having scored against the Red Devils last time out, Nicolas Dominguez will be looking to inflict yet more pain against United.

The Argentinian has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in Nottingham, scoring three times in 20 appearances for the club, with the midfielder impressing with his pressing and ball-winning ability.

7 Danilo

With Ibrahim Sangare away at the African Cup of Nations and Orel Mangala leaving to join Lyon, Danilo has often been the partner alongside Dominguez at the base of Forest's midfield.

The Brazilian hasn't matched the levels he achieved last season, but his partnership against Dominguez has injected a new lease of life into the Reds' midfield.

8 Morgan Gibbs-White

The attacking midfielder has been a revelation under Nuno, with his all-round game seeming to have improved from the start of the season.

As previously mentioned, he scored during the last meeting at the City Ground, with the 24-year-old potentially holding the key to another famous FA Cup victory at the City Ground.

9 Callum Hudson-Odoi

In recent weeks, Callum Hudson-Odoi has enjoyed a purple patch of form which has seen him score three times in his last Premier League outings - including against Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

His pace and direct dribbling could cause the United defence endless trouble at the City Ground, with the former Chelsea winger starting to show glimpses of his former self.

10 Anthony Elanga

A player looking to get one over his former employers is Anthony Elanga. The Sweden international joined the Reds in a deal worth £15m during last summer's transfer window, with the 21-year-old currently enjoying the form of his life.

He's scored five and assisted seven so far for the Reds, with his pace and eye for goal developing each week, with Elanga starting to look like a potential bargain and a player United might regret selling.

11 Divock Origi

The Belgian has struggled to nail down a first-team place since his loan move from AC Milan, with the Reds currently paying all the striker's £125k-per-week wage.

He registered his first goal contribution in the Premier League for Nuno's side with the assist for Gibbs-White's goal against Aston Villa after his introduction at half-time.

Number one striker Taiwo Awoniyi came off at the break against Villa, with it unclear whether he was struggling with an injury. All things considered, he deserves the chance to start from the off after his cameo off the bench last weekend.