Aston Villa take on Everton in their first Premier League game following the international break.

The Midlands side have started the new campaign in a topsy-turvy fashion, losing to Arsenal but defeating West Ham United and Leicester either side.

It's a big few days for the Villans who also have a UEFA Champions League tie to look forward to, facing off against Young Boys next Tuesday. For now, however, their full attention will be on the Toffees.

Because of said Champions League clash, Unai Emery may make a couple of changes due to several of his players carrying injuries and knocks.

We're predicting two changes to the side that faced the Foxes last time out...

1 GK – Emiliano Martínez

The goalkeeper conceded twice for Argentina in their loss to Colombia in the recent World Cup qualifiers, but he will start his fourth Premier League game of the season against the Toffees.

He is the undisputed number one and won't be dislodged anytime soon.

2 RB – Lamare Bogarde

Due to Matty Cash picking up an injury a couple of weeks ago, Bogarde made his first league start for Villa during the 2-1 win over Leicester City.

With Cash still unavailable, the Dutchman will keep his place in the starting XI against Everton on Saturday over Kosta Nedeljkovic.

3 CB – Ezri Konsa

The Englishman suffered an issue on international duty, meaning he had to withdraw from the England squad, but it appears as though he could be available for Villa.

Lee Carsley believes he has avoided any injury, which is certainly good news for Emery ahead of the crucial league clash.

4 CB – Pau Torres

The Spaniard has started every league match so far this term, becoming an integral part of Emery’s squad since arriving from Villarreal last summer.

He will continue his defensive partnership with Konsa at the heart of the defence tomorrow evening.

5 LB – Lucas Digne

The defender returned to the international fold after a two-year absence during France’s 2-0 win over Belgium, playing the entire 90 minutes.

He will keep his place in the starting XI this weekend, returning from national duty full of confidence.

6 RM – Jacob Ramsey

Leon Bailey could miss a couple of months due to a hamstring injury picked up recently, which opens the door for Ramsey to come into the starting XI.

He impressed against the Foxes after coming on for the Jamaican winger and should be unleashed on Saturday evening.

7 CM – Amadou Onana

The Belgian will relish taking on his former side after an impressive start to life at Villa Park. The midfielder has already scored twice in just three league matches for his new club, showing why Emery splashed out £50m for the player in the summer.

8 CM – Youri Tielemans

Emery needed someone to replace the presence Douglas Luiz displayed at the heart of the Villa midfield, with Tielemans stepping into that role with ease.

The Belgian has grabbed one assist in three league games thus far and will be deployed alongside Onana once again.

9 LM – John McGinn

The Scot may have returned from international duty having suffered two late defeats with Scotland, but he will be keen to continue Villa’s recent good form.

The captain will be aiming to lead Villa to their third league win in four games this season.

10 ST – Morgan Rogers

The January signing has been offered plenty of chances by Emery, starting all three league games and this run will continue tomorrow.

He is yet to score, but his overall performances have been excellent, and the supporters will be hoping he can get on the scoresheet against Everton.

11 ST – Jhon Duran

Despite ongoing transfer speculation, the youngster remained at Villa and has started the season off well.

The Colombian has scored twice in three matches, which will earn him a start due to Ollie Watkins failing to score this term and with a key Champions League game coming up in midweek which the latter must be ready and raring to go for.

Against a leaky Everton backline, Villa should more than have enough to defeat them without their talisman of last term.

Can the “prolific” gem – as so dubbed by Jacek Kulig – continue his rich vein of form on Saturday? We'd back him to do just that.

Aston Villa’s predicted XI vs Everton: GK – Martinez; RB – Bogarde, CB – Konsa, CB – Torres, LB – Digne; RM – Ramsey, CM – Onana, CM – Tielemans, LM – McGinn; ST – Rogers, ST - Duran.