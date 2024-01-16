Sheffield Wednesday have already recruited two new bodies into the building this January, with Danny Rohl utilising the loan market well to add James Beadle and Ike Ugbo to his relegation-threatened side.

The Owls are likely to push on even further and continue to flex their muscles in the transfer window with more additions, the South Yorkshire titans doing everything in their power to stave off the Championship relegation zone and an immediate return to the unwanted depths of League One.

Letting the likes of Tyreeq Bakinson move out on loan to Charlton this month too, it could well be a new-look side that Rohl fields past this hectic January time period.

Aiming to keep their heads above water in the second tier, this is what a dream Wednesday starting XI could look like past January with four new faces present...

1 James Beadle

With Cameron Dawson often shaky in-between the sticks this season at Hillsborough - the Sheffield-born goalkeeper only picking up four clean sheets from 18 games played - the ideal scenario would be that James Beadle eventually comes in and takes Dawson's starting spot.

Starring out on loan with Oxford United away from parent club Brighton before being recalled to move to Wednesday, Beadle will now be up for the challenge of testing himself in the Championship with the Owls for the remainder of the season.

2 Liam Palmer

Liam Palmer will hope to still be Rohl's starting right-back after the transfer window is over, the Wednesday stalwart putting in promising displays under the German boss' tenure to date.

Notably, back in December, the 32-year-old defender shone even as the Owls fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City - winning all but one of his duels when on the pitch versus the victorious Bluebirds.

3 Michael Ihiewke

Bambo Diaby's time in the first team could however be up, the former Barnsley man having a horror show last match at St Mary's as Wednesday were trounced 4-0 by Russell Martin's ruthless Southampton.

His ex-Rotherham United teammate in Michael Ihiewke fared far better against the dangerous Saints attack, making a total of ten clearances in the one-sided contest to ensure the final scoreline wasn't a cricket score.

4 Di'shion Bernard

Played in a defensive midfield role in that sobering loss to the Saints, Di'Shon Bernard will more than likely revert back to the heart of defence in a more comfortable spot in the team alongside Ihiewke to accommodate for a new signing in the centre of the park.

The ex-Manchester United youngster turned Wednesday first-teamer has shone in patches for the Owls this season despite obvious difficulties on the pitch, even notching up two assists from the back.

5 Marvin Johnson

Looking as if he was heading for the exit under Xisco Munoz's dire spell in charge, Marvin Johnson has been a revitalised figure under Rohl.

The 33-year-old expansive full-back stole the show in Wednesday's recent 3-1 FA Cup win over Hull City, picking up a goal and an assist on the day.

The Wednesday number 18's creativity from down the flanks could be crucial when the South Yorkshire side are down on their luck and need a hero to step up to the mark, Johnson onto five goal contributions for the season now since coming back into the first-team fold.

6 Barry Bannan

Adored by the Wednesday masses, Barry Bannan's spot in the side is fixed regardless of murmurs around Hillsborough that a midfielder is a top priority on the shopping list this month.

Bannan also stood out from the emphatic Cup win over the Tigers to kickstart 2024, amassing a ridiculous 112 touches as a main creative focal point for Rohl's men.

Only misplacing five of his 96 passes in the victory, the Owls will need the Scotsman's unerring genius to shine in crunch matches to come in a bid to avoid the dreaded relegation zone.

7 Isaac Hayden

The second new addition to the lineup could be Newcastle United man Isaac Hayden, the Owls going after another fringe Magpies player with Jeff Hendrick currently on the books at Wednesday on loan.

Rohl should attempt to secure a deal for Hayden on loan too, the 28-year-old recalled from a short-term switch to Belgium with Standard Liege to offload him to a Championship suitor.

Reportedly missing out on a deal for Conor Coventry recently, Wednesday will hope lightning doesn't strike twice and Hayden decides to relocate to South Yorkshire to help shore up a susceptible Owls back four.

8 Anthony Musaba

Anthony Musaba has blown hot and cold this season so far for Wednesday, but when the Dutchman has been on-song for the Owls, he's proven to be a crucial figure in the team.

A purple patch in December saw the ex-AS Monaco man score two late winners for the Owls, Rohl hoping the winger can be equally as important when push comes to shove in the latter stages of this gruelling season.

9 Myles Peart-Harris

Another new signing that could come straight into the starting side is Myles Peart-Harris, Wednesday reportedly linked with bringing the promising young attacking midfielder to Hillsborough on loan.

Given cameos under Thomas Frank at Brentford in recent weeks in the top flight, a loan move to the Championship could be a formative experience for the exciting 21-year-old who managed ten goal contributions in total for Forest Green in League One previously away from the Bees.

10 Djeidi Gassama

Former Paris St.Germain winger Djeidi Gassama has shown in flashes for Wednesday his obvious pedigree since joining in the summer, helping himself to assists in narrow wins over Stoke City and Norwich City last month.

Rohl will want the tricky Frenchman to terrorise more second-tier defences in 2024, the 20-year-old twisting and turning Hull defenders in the FA Cup for fun on New Year's Day with a goal scored and four key passes tallied up.

11 Ike Ugbo

The final brand new player Rohl could call upon in the starting XI after January is Ike Ugbo, the former Chelsea man joining Wednesday after a forgettable loan spell with Cardiff City.

Still, Ugbo managed four goals with the Bluebirds despite having the loan cut short which means he could well be preferred in the lineup ahead of Bailey Cadamarteri as a result.

The 18-year-old Owls sensation has only notched up three goals this campaign so far in contrast, the homegrown talent now unfortunately goalless in his last five Championship encounters.