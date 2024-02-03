Aston Villa go into their game against Sheffield United later today off the back of their first home defeat of the season.

Newcastle United are the first team to win at Villa Park in the Premier League since February last year, after they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory in midweek.

Unai Emery will not be pleased with the way his team conceded their goals so softly, and the Spaniard will look to change the starting XI this weekend.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the side the boss could field to claim three points on the road against the Blades, with three potential alterations from the midweek loss.

1 GK - Emi Martinez

Emi Martinez is one of the first names on the team sheet, and he will start in between the sticks for the 22nd time this season in the league.

2 RB - Ezri Konsa

Polish right-back Matty Cash is the player to make way for Ezri Konsa, who will shift to full-back.

He's been used in this role 12 times already this season, and he will provide more defensive cover.

3 CB - Diego Carlos

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos has featured in 15 league games this season for Villa, and he could come into the side this weekend to solidify the backline.

4 CB - Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet will continue to play as the left centre-back in the absence of Pau Torres.

The French 28-year-old has started all of Villa's last seven matches.

5 LB - Alex Moreno

Spaniard Alex Moreno has started every game since Lucas Digne's injury in December, and he will feature from the off once again.

Emery will hope his left-back can provide attacking support all game to help unlock the Blades.

6 RM - Leon Bailey

The second player to return to the team is Leon Bailey, who should replace Youri Tielemans.

The Jamaican impressed off the bench versus the Magpies, picking up an assist and making five key passes, which should earn him a start.

7 CM - Boubacar Kamara

Despite struggling against Newcastle, Boubacar Kamara will keep his place in the side.

The 24-year-old has started 18 league games this season in the league, and he has made the most tackles in the squad.

8 CM - Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has been immense this season, and he is untouchable in the side.

The Brazilian helps the team tick while also adding six goals and three assists this campaign in the top-flight.

9 LM - John McGinn

Villa captain John McGinn is another player who is undroppable.

The Scotland star has played every game this season in the league, and his relentless approach inspires those around him.

10 SS - Morgan Rogers

Villa fans will be buzzing with the signing of Morgan Rogers, and the 21-year-old could walk straight into the side.

Against a physical Sheffield United, his height, technical ability, and the fact he's "dangerous" in attack, as per Michael Carrick, would be better suited compared to Moussa Diaby, who he would be replacing.

11 ST - Ollie Watkins

Arguably Villa's best player, Ollie Watkins, will lead the line again, like he has done in every game this season.

The number 11 has netted ten times and provided eight assists this season in the Premier League, and he will look to improve that record today.

Aston Villa's predicted XI in full vs Sheffield United: GK - Martinez; RB - Konsa, CB - Carlos, CB - Lenglet, LB - Moreno; RM - Bailey, CM - Kamara, CM - Luiz, LM - McGinn; SS - Rogers, ST - Watkins.