Everton will hope they keep up their great recent form in the Carabao Cup tonight, knowing a win against Fulham at Goodison Park means they have a very real possibility of picking up silverware soon.Overcoming Marco Silva's Cottagers would see Sean Dyche's Toffees seal progression to the semi-finals of the competition, the buoyed-on Merseyside outfit then just two legs away from Wembley and a Cup final.

Dyche's men will not want to get carried away however and will focus on the task immediately in front of them, with Fulham a tricky opposition for Everton to get the better of under the floodlights tonight.Here's the predicted lineup the Everton boss could go for in the Carabao Cup, with Abdoulaye Doucoure potentially dropping out amidst a formation switch...

1 GK - Jordan Pickford

It's pretty much set-in-stone that Jordan Pickford will start this quarter-final contest, the ex-Sunderland goalkeeper hasn't missed a single minute of action yet this season in all competitions.

The trusted Toffees shot-stopper also kept a clean sheet against Burnley in the last round, hoping to add another to his collection tonight versus Fulham.

2 RB - Nathan Patterson

With Ashley Young still absent due to injury - the former Manchester United figure present against Burnley in the last round - Nathan Patterson will stay in the side after a sterling performance in his team's 2-0 win in the Premier League last game.

Winning a combined six tackles and interceptions away at Turf Moor- as per Sofascore - the ex-Rangers man will more than likely start this Cup game.

3 CB - Michael Keane

Switching back to a 4-4-1-1 formation potentially could see Ben Godfrey axed from the lineup after playing at the weekend, Michael Keane the first of just two centre-backs instead of three.

Keane was a colossus in the 2-0 win last match versus Vincent Kompany's Clarets, making eight clearances in total to preserve the Toffees clean sheet.That was the 30-year-old's first taste of action in the league since playing in the Merseyside Derby back in October - filling in for a suspended Jarrad Branthwaite, who might be rested tonight owing to Keane's heroics.

4 CB - James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski could also be retained to make up an experienced centre-back partnership, even with Branthwaite back in contention for a start.

It would feel harsh to drop the former Clarets centre-back for a match against his former side, the 31-year-old equally solid in the heart of defence alongside Keane with 80% of his aerial duels won in Saturday's 2-0 victory.

5 LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko

Vitaliy Myklolenko was missing from Everton's weekend match against Burnley, Dyche stating that the Ukrainian defender had been battling with a niggle prior to the game and was deemed unfit.

Dyche could well fast-track Mykolenko back into the lineup with the Blues threadbare in this position currently, with Dwight McNeil having to fill in there in the league.It could be touch and go right up to the lineup announcement surrounding Mykolenko's availability and whether or not the boss believes he's worth risking for the occasion.

6 RM - Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison will retain his spot in the lineup for the Carabao Cup quarter final showdown, the Leeds United loanee effective at the weekend in spurts up against a weak Burnley defence.

Harrison was aggressive and constantly on the move in the game which exposed the Clarets and their frail nature at the back, whilst also remaining committed to his defensive duties from time to time with four out of his six ground duels successfully won.

7 CM - James Garner

Played down the flanks by Dyche last match, James Garner will be reverted back to a central midfield spot against Fulham in the cup to make up for Abdoulaye Doucoure potentially sitting this one out.

Doucoure came off at half-time away at Turf Moor on Saturday with the Toffees manager stating that a 'tight hamstring' curtailed his afternoon and resulted in him being hauled off at the interval.Garner will be able to competently fill in for Everton's top scorer in all competitions tonight, excellent still in an unorthodox role away at Burnley with two key passes registered.

8 CM - Amadou Onana

Away from Michael Keane stealing the show as a surprise inclusion, Amadou Onana also endeared himself to the Everton fanbase even further with a top-drawer performance last time in the Premier League.

Onana used his towering frame to score the opener against the Clarets, connecting perfectly with a McNeil corner to give the away side a springboard in the game to go on and comfortably win.

He was important away from just this header however with just four misplaced passes registered as a calm presence, gaining an 8/10 match rating by Liverpool Echo football journalist Chris Beesley after the win who characterised his display as both 'dominant' and 'dynamic'.

9 LM - Dwight McNeil

McNeil will be pushed further up the field to a more natural left midfield slot if Mykolenko is deemed fit enough to start this quarter final matchup, Everton's number seven enjoying a purple patch of form recently.

His excellent corner delivery into the box enabled his team to take the lead versus Burnley, Onana alert and ready to pounce knowing McNeil's set-piece would be on the money.The 24-year-old was also electric in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle picked up by his side two matches into their recent four-match winning streak recently, helping himself to a goal and an assist against the ropey Magpies.

10 AM - Arnaut Danjuma

Coming into the side to make up this attacking midfield spot behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be Arnaut Danjuma, who has featured in every Carabao Cup game so far this season for Dyche's side.He has impressed in this competition too, scoring in the first round Everton participated in way back in August versus League Two Doncaster Rovers.

Danjuma's individual performance against Doncaster even saw Liverpool Echo football journalist Connor O'Neill describe the attacker as a "constant threat" in South Yorkshire. He's not quite been the "nightmare" that Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips once said he could be, however. Indeed, the 26-year-old hasn't really pushed on to be a worthwhile starting presence in the Premier League but Dyche could Danjuma another chance to impress in the cup tonight to stake a claim potentially for a starting spot in the league.

11 ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin might well be going through a barren goalscoring spell currently - not finding the back of the net since late October when he netted versus West Ham United - but the 6 foot 2 centre forward will start as Dyche's lone striker regardless in this one.

The former Sheffield United youngster turned Blues stalwart has scored once in this competition this season much like Danjuma, and will want to add another to his Carabao Cup tally versus Fulham to kickstart a possible potent streak.

Full Everton predicted lineup vs Burnley: GK - Pickford; RB - Patterson, CB - Keane, CB - Tarkowski, LB - Mykolenko; RM - Harrison, CM - Garner, CM - Onana, LM - McNeil, AM - Danjuma; ST - Calvert-Lewin.