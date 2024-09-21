West Ham United will be looking for their first home victory of the Premier League season, having lost to Aston Villa and Manchester City so far at the London Stadium. The Hammers have gained four points from their opening four games, beating Crystal Palace and drawing with Fulham.

They face Chelsea in their next Premier League game later today, and their record against the Blues at home is actually very good, having beaten the west Londoners on three of their previous five visits to the London Stadium, drawing one, and losing one (back in 2021).

West Ham: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition 21/09/24 Chelsea Premier League 25/09/24 Liverpool EFL Cup 28/09/24 Brentford Premier League 05/10/24 Ipswich Premier League 19/10/24 Tottenham Premier League 27/10/24 Man Utd Premier League

However, Lopetegui may need to make a couple of changes from the recent draw with Fulham in order to adjust his Hammers side, and prepare them to face Chelsea, who will be up for this game.

1 GK - Alphonse Areola

Quite an easy one, Alphonse Areola stays between the sticks for the Hammers, having not done anything majorly wrong to warrant being dropped for Lukasz Fabianski. Areola made four saves against Fulham in their 1-1 draw last week.

2 RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

At right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to impress since joining, making three tackles, and winning five of his seven ground duels against the Cottagers. The defender is a 1v1 specialist and will be needed against Jadon Sancho, who will be looking to get the better of his ex-United teammate.

3 CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos

Lopetegui is likely to stick with his centre-back pairing, meaning Konstantinos Mavropanos is likely to get the nod as the right-side central defender. He made 10 ten clearances, and won six of his seven duels (ground and aerial) against Fulham.

4 CB - Max Kilman

Averaging 4.25 progressive passes per 90 this season, Max Kilman is expected to start as the left-sided central defender, adding that passing quality at the back to progress through the lines. Kilman and Mavropanos will continue to try and build a formidable partnership at the back.

5 LB - Vladimir Coufal

In the absence of Emerson, who could well miss the game through injury, Vladimir Coufal could be called upon to play on the opposite side, starting at left-back. He did this effectively against Fulham, when Emerson was subbed after 57 minutes.

6 DM - Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez will start in defensive midfield, adding the protective and combative archetype for Lopetegui's men. The Mexican won seven of his 13 ground duels against Fulham, and he is always involved, winning tackles in the middle of the park.

7 DM - Guido Rodriguez

Beginning to form an understanding alongside Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez will be expected to start alongside the Mexico international in midfield against Chelsea. Adding extra defensive stability, and an experienced head to help keep the ball when needed.

8 AM - Lucas Paqueta

Having been dropped to the bench to face Fulham, Lucas Paqueta is likely to be reinstated to the starting XI to face Chelsea, bringing back some much-needed technical quality in central areas. The "excellent" Paqueta as labelled by Statman Dave, will play as the number 10, with responsibility to work back and help his team defend.

9 RW - Jarrod Bowen

West Ham's star man last season, Jarrod Bowen, is expected to start in his usual right-wing position. The England international scored 20 goals for the Hammers last campaign, making 44 appearances in all competitions, also providing ten assists for his team.

10 LW - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is likely to start on the left, not his favoured side, but his devastating pace and willingness to fight for every ball will cause Chelsea lots of issues, and he could be the difference maker, up against whoever the Blues play right-back in the absence of Malo Gusto and Reece James.

11 ST - Michail Antonio

Lastly, leading the line, is Michail Antonio. He is yet to score a goal this season, starting all four Premier League games for the Hammers so far. However, with Niclas Füllkrug still an injury doubt, the 34-year-old is in line to get another go.