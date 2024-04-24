Everton took a huge leap towards survival at the weekend, beating fellow relegation-threatened side Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side claimed all three points after brilliant efforts from Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil, in a result that saw the Toffees move five points clear of the drop with five games remaining.

The victory was only the Toffees' second win in their last 16 league outings, but a crucial one nonetheless in their bid to maintain their ever-present Premier League status.

Everton have a huge clash against local rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park this weekend, with one player needing to be dropped from their last outing if they are to claim back-to-back wins.

Midfielder Andre Gomes was handed a rare start against Nuno Espírito Santo's side at the weekend, but only managed to feature for 67 minutes, winning just 14% of his duels - with the Portuguese playmaker needing to be replaced to allow another Everton player to impress.

With that being said, here's a look at the Toffees' potential starting XI to face Liverpool...

1 GK - Jordan Pickford

If the club do stay up this season, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will deserve huge credit, with the England international saving Dyche's side on more than one occasion.

The 30-year-old has kept ten clean sheets in the Premier League this season, with his impressive tally only bettered by Arsenal's David Raya.

2 RB - Ashley Young

Despite being 38 years old, Ashley Young has been an important part of Dyche's side in recent weeks, starting 23 games in the Premier League for the Toffees.

The injuries to Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson have seen the experienced asset feature at right-back, but he endured a tough afternoon against Forest on Sunday.

He was at the centre of controversy on three occasions, with two fouls and a handball not given - to the outrage of the opposition. Undoubtedly, he was unlucky to get away with at least one of the decisions, but given the injuries, he is set to start once again this evening.

3 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The 21-year-old has had a brilliant campaign for the Toffees, with his sensational form not going unnoticed, with the former Carlisle United youngster receiving an England call-up during the previous international break.

Branthwaite has started 30 out of 33 Premier League matches during 2023/24, with the ace set to continue his long-standing partnership with James Tarkowski at the heart of the club's defence on Wednesday.

4 CB - James Tarkowski

The second half of Everton's long-term centre-back partnership is James Tarkowski, with the 31-year-old starting every single league match under Dyche this season.

He's played a crucial role in Everton's defence, which is the fourth-best in the division behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal. However, he and Branthwaite may have their work cut out against a Liverpool side who boast the Premier League's third-best goalscoring record.

5 LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko

The Ukrainian left-back produced a quality display against Forest at the weekend, with the 24-year-old winning all the tackles and ground duels that he contested during the victory.

He's nailed down the left-back position in recent months, with the full-back one of the first names on Dyche's teamsheet alongside the likes of Pickford and Tarkowski.

His good form will need to continue on Wednesday, with the Ukrainian tasked with keeping clinical forward Mohamed Salah quiet, with the Egyptian forward the joint-fifth top scorer in the top flight this season.

6 RM - Jack Harrison

The Everton loanee started his first game since the end of March in the victory on Sunday, with the winger impressing with his direct dribbling as he completed two dribbles throughout the encounter.

He's started 22 games in the Premier League this campaign, scoring on three occasions, with the 27-year-old hoping to add to his tally against the club's bitter rivals.

7 CM - Idrissa Gueye

Experienced midfielder Idrissa Gueye has often been the man to feature in the middle of the park for the Toffees this season, with the Senegalese crucial in ball-winning for Dyche's side.

However, he excelled in forward areas against Forest at Goodison, with his brilliant strike from distance catching 'keeper Matz Sels off guard and finding the bottom corner.

He's excellent at breaking up the play, with his qualities needed against a Liverpool side that will undoubtedly dominate the ball in the Merseyside derby.

8 CM - James Garner

Despite dropping to the bench for the clash against his former side, the one-time Manchester United youngster should be recalled to the starting lineup for the meeting with Jurgen Klopp's side.

His relentless pressing game coupled with his fantastic passing ability - as shown by his 82% pass completion rate - make for a great combination alongside the experienced Gueye at the heart of Dyche's two-man midfield.

9 LM - Dwight McNeil

After scoring his first goal for Everton since December, the winger has the opportunity to build on his display at the weekend. His fantastic strike secured the win for the Toffees, with the fanbase hoping he can produce a similar feat on Wednesday.

The derby game may potentially give the wideman an added incentive to add to his goalscoring record this season and help push the Toffees further clear of any looming relegation threat whilst putting a dent in the Reds' title ambitions.

10 CAM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Although midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been impressive for the Toffees this season - scoring six goals - he's yet to add to his goalscoring tally in 2024.

His last Premier League goal for the club came way back in the 2-0 win over Chelsea back in December, with Doucoure currently enduring an 11-game goal drought.

However, he's still one of the club's most potent goal threats, with Dyche set to stick with the Malian midfielder for the huge clash at Goodison Park.

11 ST - Youssef Chermiti

After joining the club from Sporting Lisbon last summer, striker Youssef Chermiti has failed to make a single start in the Premier League after being behind Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order.

However, with the aforementioned duo looking set to miss the clash with knocks picked up during the win at the weekend - although there is slight hope surrounding Calvert-Lewin - Dyche could be set to hand the 19-year-old his full Premier League debut in potentially the most high-profile game during his time at the club.

He's so far only been limited to substitute appearances, with the Merseyside derby the perfect opportunity for the youngster to showcase why he should be the club's regular starter at the top end of the pitch.

Everton predicted XI in full vs Liverpool: GK - Pickford, RB - Young, CB - Branthwaite, CB - Tarkowski, LB - Mykolenko; RM - Harrison, CM - Gueye, CM - Garner, LM - McNeil, CAM - Doucoure, ST - Chermiti.