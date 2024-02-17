Chelsea are one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the Premier League this season; if you're neutral, that is.

One week, they might lose 4-1 to Liverpool and 4-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers, only to win at Villa Park and Selhurst Park 3-1 the following week.

Mauricio Pochettino has a talented core of promising youngsters at Stamford Bridge, and while that might be good for the long-term, it has hindered them this season as they currently sit in tenth, with the eighth-best attack and the 13th-best defence.

However, everything can change off the back of a great result, and the Pensioners have the chance to shock the rest of the league this evening as they travel to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

If it's anything like the pair's last meeting, fans will be in for a treat, and with a win in the previous game, Pochettino won't look to make more than three personal changes to the XI from Monday.

1 GK - Đorđe Petrović

One of the first names on the teamsheet currently is Serbian goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović.

The 24-year-old has been the team's number one since Robert Sanchez injured his wrist against Everton just before Christmas.

However, with some reasonably impressive performances between the sticks, he might just keep his place in the team, even with the Spaniard now supposedly back to full fitness.

2 RB - Malo Gusto

Another player in the team due to an injury is French right-back Malo Gusto.

The former Lyon ace was signed in the summer to act as cover for the increasingly injury-prone Reece James, and while he's had some shakey games this season, notably against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he's generally been a solid member of the squad.

He's started six of the last seven Premier League games, so it would be a big shock not to see him in action from the first minute against City.

3 CB - Thiago Silva

Axel Disasi will also almost certainly keep his place in the side, as the Frenchman has been reasonably impressive in the last couple of games.

He certainly hasn't had the smoothest of rides since joining the club in the summer, but considering he has started 92% of league games under Poch, it seems he has the manager's backing.

4 CB - Levi Colwill

The second centre-back spot brings with it the first change in the lineup, as Cobham graduate Levi Colwill comes in for the injured Thiago Silva.

The young Englishman came off the bench in the 61st minute against Palace on Monday night, so he should be fit enough to start at the Etihad.

A pairing of the 20-year-old "Rolls-Royce", as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, and Disasi is likely the Blue's best chance of holding the marauding Erling Haaland at bay this evening.

5 LB - Ben Chilwell

With Colwill playing in his natural position of centre-back, Pochettino will almost certainly start Ben Chilwell at left-back.

Since recovering from his hamstring injury, the England international has started the previous three Premier League games, and while he certainly hasn't been at his best, he is Chelsea's best left-back.

6 DM - Moises Caicedo

The first midfielder in this XI is the £115m man himself, Moises Caicedo.

It has been a tough first season in west London for the Ecuadorian international, but he has shown glimpses of quality here and there, and while he was underwhelming on Monday night, he'll start this evening.

Poch has started the 22-year-old in 83% of league games this season, and he started for Brighton & Hove Albion last season when they drew with City at the Amex.

7 DM - Enzo Fernández

Starting alongside Caicedo is the man of the moment, Enzo Fernández.

Like his midfield partner, the World Cup winner has not had the easiest of rides since joining the Blues last year, but in recent games, he has stepped up a level.

He bossed Villa off the park in the FA Cup and scored an unreal free-kick, and while he wasn't quite as effective against Palace, he still scored another goal.

8 RM - Cole Palmer

The right-wing brings with it the second change in the lineup as Noni Madueke is benched for Cole Palmer to come in and fill the vacancy.

Madueke failed to deliver against Palace, and it was his mistake that led directly to the opening goal.

On the other hand, Palmer was quite impressive at Selhurst Park - delivering two assists - but considering the quality of the opponent tonight, it makes sense to try to bring him into the action more by starting him slightly deeper.

9 CAM - Conor Gallagher

Keeping his place as the most attacking midfielder in the XI is Conor Gallagher.

The fan-favourite has been reasonably impressive for most of the season and has finally added goals to his game with a strike against Aston Villa in the FA Cup and another couple against Palace on Monday.

The Englishman has started 96% of league games this season, so it's a sure bet he'll start this evening.

10 LM - Raheem Sterling

The third change to the team comes out on the left as Nicolas Jackson makes way for the experienced Raheem Sterling.

Jackson was impressive against Villa last week but was rather underwhelming against Palace on Monday - making just 26 touches - and with chances likely to be in short supply this evening, it makes sense to drop him to the bench.

Moreover, the "incredible" Sterling, as dubbed by former manager Guardiola, was unreal in the last game against City.

He scored Chelsea's second goal of the game and was given a 9/10 for his performance by the Standard's Nizaar Kinsella.

11 ST - Christopher Nkunku

The final change to the team is up top, as with Palmer out on the right, Christopher Nkunku has the chance to stake his claim as the team's primary number nine.

The Frenchman has featured in the previous four games and even scored at Anfield, but his finishing is the biggest argument for his inclusion over Jackson.

According to Understat's expected goals model, the former RB Leipzig "monster", as Kulig described him, has scored his two goals this season from an XG of just 1.49, meaning he has been rather clinical.

In comparison, the Senegalese international has scored his seven goals from an XG of 11.78, so in a game where chances will be hard to come by, it would make sense to roll the dice and start Nkunku.

Chelsea predicted lineup in full vs Manchester City: GK - Petrović; RB - Gusto, CB - Disasi, CB - Colwill, LB - Chilwell; DM - Caicedo, DM - Fernandez; RM - Palmer, CAM - Gallagher, LM - Sterling; ST - Nkunku