Tottenham Hotspur will need to bounce back from a blunt performance against West Ham United in midweek as the London side host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou will expect his squad to clinch three points against Forest, but Spurs have struggled in 'winnable' home fixtures throughout recent weeks and have been guilty of slow starts.

That said, Tottenham have secured victory in seven of their past eight Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and while Richarlison has been ruled out after feeling discomfort in his knee, there are tools aplenty to fashion attacking success.

It's unlikely that the team's Australian manager will ring the changes after Tuesday evening's draw but he could make two alterations to the starting line-up.

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

Guglielmo Vicario is such a consistent performer for Tottenham and he made three saves and three clearances as his side drew to the Hammers last time out.

After the woes of the 2022/23 campaign, it's great to see a formidable shot-stopper with the quality to succeed between the sticks for years to come.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro has bloomed into the high-level right-back that Tottenham have craved over the past several years, with predecessors such as Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier flattering to deceive at the club.

He's been described as a "bulldog" by teammate Dejan Kulusevski and indeed offers ferocious energy, offensive sharpness and defensive solidity that has shaped - and still is shaping - him into one of the Premier League's finest.

3 CB - Cristian Romero

Signed from Atalanta for £42m back in August 2021, Cristian Romero has long been regarded as one of Europe's most talented centre-halves, though he is hampered by his overzealousness at times.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals from 25 matches this season and has the ability to squash the Tricky Trees forwards in their efforts to cause an upset.

4 CB - Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven makes such a difference, with his pace, athleticism and dogged defending reinforcing the club's previously flagging backline with steel.

As per FBref, the Dutchman ranks among the top 2% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

FootballJOE's Hunter Godson remarked that Destiny Udogie had enjoyed a "sickeningly good" start to life in the Premier League after making his introduction in August, also saying that he "gets into nearly every team in the world already."

Fleet-footed, dynamic and all-encompassing, Udogie really is a top talent and will be quite the thorn against a battling Forest team.

6 CM - Yves Bissouma

Having started the campaign so strongly, Yves Bissouma is in a state of ebb and flow and will need to recall that early-season prowess for this pivotal period of forthcoming football.

As per Sofascore, the Malian midfielder has completed 92% of his passes in the top flight, averaging 3.0 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 4.7 ball recoveries per game while succeeding with 73% of his dribbles and winning 61% of his ground duels.

7 CM - Pape Matar Sarr

The £75k-per-week Rodrigo Bentancur was handed his first start in a month last time out and while he didn't play badly, Postecoglou might opt for a bit more spark and zest in the engine room.

The Uruguayan hasn't rekindled the emphatic form that preceded his anterior cruciate ligament layoff over one year ago, and while he's a "Rolls-Royce" on his day - as said by football writer Tom Robinson - Sarr must be unleashed tomorrow.

8 RW - Dejan Kulusevski

Brennan Johnson has been in fine form recently, scoring four goals and supplying three assists so far in 2024, and while he netted the early opener in midweek, he limped off with a feared injury.

While Postecoglou has allayed concerns, he might return to the bench, allowing Kulusevski to reclaim his place in the starting lineup.

The Swede will be desperate to pick up form after a recent dip.

9 AM - James Maddison

He's not been at his freewheeling best recently but he is, let's not forget, still James Maddison. One of the division's elite playmakers, the England international will be desperate to hit a rich vein of form soon, and he could be key tomorrow.

James Maddison: Recent PL Player Ratings Fixture Result Player Rating West Ham (A) 1-1 draw 5/10 Luton (H) 2-1 win 5/10 Fulham (A) 3-0 loss 3/10 Aston Villa (A) 4-0 win 8/10 Crystal Palace (H) 3-1 win 7/10 Sourced via football.london

10 LW - Timo Werner

A few eyebrows were raised across the Premier League scene when Timo Werner returned to England on loan with Tottenham in January, having previously won the Champions League but divided opinion with Chelsea.

Postecoglou has expressed that he hopes to sign the Germany international on a permanent deal in the summer, and after scoring two goals and adding three assists from seven league starts - why not?

He's fast, versatile and creative, and he will stretch the Forest backline and tear openings for himself and his peers.

11 CF - Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son will remain placed in the centre-forward position with Richarlison missing out, no risks are being taken following the Brazilian's tweak in his knee, but it's hardly a downgrade.

The Spurs skipper has scored 12 goals and provided four assists across 17 matches for his side this season when positioned up front.

He made three key passes against West Ham but this does not paint the full picture of a poor performance by half. Still, he's Son. He knows how to make his mark and Postecoglou will have every confidence that he will do just that.

Predicted Spurs lineup in full vs Forest: (GK) Guglielmo Vicario; (RB) Pedro Porro, (CB) Cristian Romero, (CB) Micky van de Ven, (LB) Destiny Udogie; (CM) Yves Bissouma, (CM) Pape Matar Sarr; (RW) Dejan Kulusevski, (AM) James Maddison, (LW) Timo Werner; (CF) Heung-min Son