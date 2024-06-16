Highlights England fans are eagerly awaiting the start of Euro 2024, but they face a tough first match against Serbia tonight.

The sense of expectation around a major tournament is simply palpable. The day of England's first game is where it truly starts for many Three Lions fans, however.

Germany kicked things off at Euro 2024 with a romp of Scotland on Friday evening, defeating England's neighbours 5-1 in Munich.

A day of riveting action on Saturday didn't see any shocks either with Switzerland, Spain and Italy all prevailing.

So, Gareth Southgate's men will aim to continue the trend of avoiding an upset in Gelsenkirchen tonight when they face a Serbia side who are certainly no slouches.

At their disposal they have Aleksandar Mitrovic, well-known to British audiences, and Dusan Vlahovic, a talent so often linked with the Premier League.

The Three Lions will have to overcome a tricky pre-tournament, though. They lost to Iceland 1-0 in their last game and the manager has a few selection dilemmas, notably in defence.

So, how could Southgate line up against the Serbs?

1 GK - Jordan Pickford

The undisputed number one in this England side, Jordan Pickford starts between the sticks. He only needs just two clean sheets to surpass Peter Shilton for a record number of shut outs by a Three Lions stopper at major tournaments. Therefore, history could well be created by the Everton man throughout this tournament.

Is he the nation's best-ever goalkeeper? We'll save that debate for another day.

2 RB - Kyle Walker

England's vice-captain will be a shoo-in to start the tournament at right-back, even if it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who made more of an impact in that role against Iceland.

Walker has 83 caps to his name and won't be slowing down - quite literally - anytime soon.

3 CB - John Stones

There was a scare earlier this week when Stones was confined to his room after falling ill. However, he was swiftly back in training a day later and should be fit enough to start in the centre of defence ahead of Lewis Dunk who was put on standby for this match.

4 CB - Marc Guehi

Remarkably, Marc Guehi is the only left-footed defender in the entire squad. As such, he is quite possibly the most important member of this backline despite only having 11 caps.

His partnership with Stones will be vital if England want to win the European Championships this summer.

5 LB - Kieran Trippier

The problem position of this England team is undoubtedly at left-back. Luke Shaw was in training this week but having played no football since February because of injury, it would be unwise to chuck him in straight away.

As a result, Newcastle's Kieran Trippier will start at left-back, as he did against Iceland last week.

6 CM - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another area of debate was who to partner Declan Rice in the centre of the pitch. Well, it looks as though it'll be Liverpool's own Trent Alexander-Arnold. A right-back by trade, the Merseysider has started regularly, including pre-tournament, in central midfield.

Southgate has the inexperienced pair of Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton to call upon but a start at a major tournament will have to wait.

7 CM - Declan Rice

One of the first names on the teamsheet, Rice will be vital to what England are trying to achieve this season. A phenomenon for Arsenal after his £105m move from West Ham, the midfielder is only going from strength to strength.

8 CAM - Jude Bellingham

Now a Champions League winner, Jude Bellingham could be one of the real stars at this tournament in Germany.

He's fresh off the back of a 23-goal haul for Real Madrid and is now one of the best players on the planet.

9 RW - Bukayo Saka

Cole Palmer impressed, notably scoring from the spot during England's warm-up game with Bosnia but it's Arsenal's Bukayo Saka who will be given the nod on the right-hand side of Southgate's attack.

He had a brilliant World Cup, scoring three goals in four games, proving he has what it takes to be a key performer at a major tournament.

10 LW - Phil Foden

What a mouthwatering attack this is. The best in the competition? Quite possibly. Phil Foden was a marvel as Manchester City won yet another Premier League title.

He won the division's Player of the Season award having scored 19 goals. How England could do with some of his magic this summer.

11 ST - Harry Kane

The first name on the teamsheet, Harry Kane enters the Euros after a remarkable campaign in front of goal for Bayern Munich.

A scorer of 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga games, he's already shown he can dominate in Germany. It would be superb from an England point of view if he could do so again over the next month.

Full predicted lineup: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Trent, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Foden, Kane.