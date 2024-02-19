Aside from those in the relegation zone, Crystal Palace fans have a genuine case for being the most unfortunate supporters in the Premier League this season.

The South Londoners have lost four of their last five games by a margin of 15-5 and are in the midst of an injury crisis with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Marc Guéhi, among others, set to spend some time on the sidelines.

Crystal Palace's Previous Five Games Date Competition Opponent Result January 17th FA Cup Everton 1-0 Loss January 20th Premier League Arsenal 5-0 Loss January 30th Premier League Sheffield United 3-2 Win February 3rd Premier League Brighton 4-1 Loss February 12th Premier League Chelsea 3-1 Loss All Stats via Sky Sports

With everything going on at the club, it is easy to understand the fan protests at recent matches, and with news of Oliver Glasner's imminent appointment, Roy Hodgson's time at the helm looks to be coming to an end.

The former England manager did a great job keeping the side in the league last season, but with results and performances being what they've been in recent months, it felt inevitable that he'd be moved on.

That said, while he will not be at the game tonight, whilst recovering in hospital, so let's take a look at the side that could take on the Toffees, with two potential changes to a side that has been riddled with injuries in recent months.

1 GK - Dean Henderson

Starting between the sticks will likely still be former Manchester United prospect Dean Henderson.

The Englishman has started the last eight Premier League games on the bounce, so it would be a real surprise not to see him in goal tonight.

That said, with the 26-year-old conceding 20 goals in those eight games and the competent Sam Johnstone waiting in the wings, his place in the team might not be as secure as some think.

2 RB - Daniel Munoz

Keeping his place at right-back is January signing Daniel Munoz.

The Colombian international has had a rough introduction to the Premier League so far, as his debut saw the Eagles fall to a 4-1 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion, while his home debut saw them lose 3-1 against Chelsea.

However, he showed some promise against the Blues, making five clearances, three tackles, one interception, and blocking one shot while making two key passes.

3 CB - Joachim Andersen

Starting at centre-back is the man who captained the side against Chelsea in the absence of Guehi and Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen.

The Danish international is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Palace and has played every minute of league football for the club this season, so he should start again tonight.

4 CB - Chris Richards

Keeping his place alongside Andersen will be former Bayern Munich man Chris Richards.

The American has started most of his league games this season in a defensive midfield role, but he was moved into the backline against the Pensioners in light of recent injuries, and he looks set to start there again tonight.

5 LB - Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell rounds out the defenders, as he'll almost certainly keep his place at left-back.

The 24-year-old has started 96% of the team's league games this season and played 92% of the minutes in the league, and with few other genuine left-back options, his place seems secure.

6 DM - Jefferson Lerma

Colombian international Jefferson Lerma takes his place as the most defensive of the three midfielders in the side.

The former Bournemouth man did start slightly further up the pitch against Chelsea, and while he scored, the team's last two wins - against Sheffield United and Brentford - came with him in a midfield three.

He has also started 11 of his 22 games in a deeper position this campaign.

7 CM - Adam Wharton

Starting in the centre of the park will be another January signing, Adam Wharton.

The English midfielder was fairly impressive against Chelsea last week, winning eight of his 11 ground duels, making three interceptions, and playing two key passes, so it would be a real surprise to see him dropped against the Toffees.

Will Hughes suffered an injury against the Blues and was left as a doubt for this game, which is why Wharton could start again in the middle of the park, instead of making way for the next player in this XI.

8 CM - Matheus Franca

Another player who keeps his place in the XI is youngster Matheus Franca, but he could well start as the most attacking of the side's three midfielders.

The "immense talent", as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, started out wide against Chelsea, and while he was not terrible, he was not particularly impressive either, with just one key pass to his name.

However, with the injuries that Palace have to contend with at the moment, tonight might be the perfect opportunity to play Franca in an attacking midfield role, as that is the position he has the most experience playing, and he could have far more of an impact on proceedings from that central area.

9 RW - Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew looks set to maintain his place on the right flank for tonight's game against Everton.

The vastly experienced wideman has started 88% of Palace's games this season and has returned two goals and five assists in those appearances.

10 LW - Jeffrey Schlupp

The first personnel change in the team comes out on the left wing, as Jeffrey Schlupp comes in to fill the space left by Franca, replacing Hughes in the midfield.

The Ghanaian wideman has played just 57% of Palace's league minutes this season, but with a goal and assist to his name, he might just be the club's best option at present.

11 ST - Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne-Edouard

The final position in the team brings the final change, as Odsonne Edouard comes in for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The "prolific forward", as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, should be given an opportunity to start, as his record of six goals in 18 appearances is still more impressive than Mateta's three in 21 appearances.

Moreover, the former Mainz man has scored just one goal in his last 616 minutes of Premier League football, whereas the former Celtic ace has two in his previous 402 minutes.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup in full vs Everton: GK - Henderson; RB - Munoz, CB - Andersen, CB - Richards, LB - Mitchell; DM - Lerma, CM - Wharton, CM - Franca; RW - Ayew, LW - Schlupp, St - Edouard.