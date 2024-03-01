It's the same old story for Chelsea this season as they continue to bounce erratically between victories and defeats.

Mauricio Pochettino's side fell to a painful defeat against Liverpool in the League Cup Final last weekend and looked like they would follow it up with an embarrassing home defeat to Leeds United during the week.

However, the west Londoners dug in and came back to win the game 3-2 thanks to a last-minute winner from Conor Gallagher.

The team's season now ultimately hangs on their progression in the FA Cup, but before they can even think about the quarter-finals, they'll have to go through some league opponents first.

Tomorrow's trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Brentford offers them a chance to get revenge on the side that beat them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in October.

With that, let's take a look at the side that could enact that sweet revenge for the West Londoners, with Pochettino likely to make up to five changes to the team that scraped past Leeds during the week.

1 GK - Đorđe Petrović

So the first position of the XI brings with it the first change, as Đorđe Petrović comes in for Robert Sanchez.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper must be feeling pretty annoyed at the moment, as after being dropped at his former club, it looks like he's been demoted at Chelsea as well.

Petrović, while not perfect himself, has looked more assured between the sticks than his older teammate ever did before injuring his knee against Everton.

This is also borne out in the numbers, with the Serbian boasting a save percentage of 71.2% in the league to Sanchez's 70.5%, per FBref.

Moreover, the fact that Pochettino opted to start the senior keeper against Leeds in the FA Cup suggests that he isn't the number one anymore.

2 RB - Malo Gusto

Right-back is a position that picks itself at the moment, as the injury to Reece James has allowed Malo Gusto to show the league just how good he is.

Now, there have been a few errors from the Frenchman here and there - the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers springs to mind - but at just 20 years old, that's going to be the case.

In all, the former Lyon gem has, as journalist Ben Jacobs puts it, "been outstanding for Chelsea."

3 CB - Axel Disasi

With Benoît Badiashile still out injured and Thiago Silva's status unknown, Axel Disasi will be set to keep his place in the backline for the trip to Brentford.

The Frenchman had a mediocre game against Leeds on Wednesday and received a 6/10 from the Standard's Dan Kilpatrick for his troubles, but just a couple of weeks ago, he put in a mammoth performance away to Manchester City and received a 9/10 from Nizaar Kinsella.

He'll need to play more like the latter tomorrow as while the Bees are currently struggling, Ivan Toney has still been scoring and has four goals in seven games this season.

4 CB - Levi Colwill

The second change of the night comes at left-centre-back as Levi Colwill comes in to replace Trevoh Chalobah.

Colwill has started 76% of Chelsea's league games this season, and that number would have been higher had he not missed a handful of games through a hamstring problem.

5 LB - Ben Chilwell

The third change comes at left-back as Ben Chilwell comes in for the youngster Alfie Gilchrist.

The former Leicester City man has only started 32% of the team's league games this season, primarily due to a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined between September and January.

Moreover, he has started the last four league games on the bounce, so seeing him on the bench this time around would be a surprise.

6 DM - Moises Caicedo

Keeping his place in the middle of the park will be Moises Caicedo.

Now, while his performance against Leeds on Wednesday was far from his best, he was still impressive and provided the assist for Nicolas Jackson's leveller in the first half.

In addition, he has started 83% of the team's league games this season.

7 DM - Enzo Fernández

Starting alongside Caicedo will be the man who has for most of the season, Enzo Fernández.

The World Cup winner was one of the best players for the Blues against Leeds, picking up a 7/10 from Kilpatrick and providing the assist for Conor Gallagher's late winner.

With 33 games under his belt already this season, it's practically a certainty that the Argentine starts at the Gtech.

8 RM - Cole Palmer

The right of the midfield brings the next change as Cole Palmer comes in for Noni Madueke.

The "absolutely sensational" Palmer, as described by Alan Shearer, has been one of the few bright spots in Chelsea's otherwise disappointing campaign this season, and while he was rested against Leeds, he'll surely start tomorrow.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in just 31 games for the Blues so far and will be looking to add to that tally against the Bees.

9 CAM - Conor Gallagher

Speaking of bright spots, boyhood Chelsea fan Gallagher is undoubtedly another.

The Epsom-born dynamo has been described as "the heart" of the team by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and based on his performances this season, it would be hard to disagree.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals and provided six assists in 35 games for the Pensioners this year, and while Mykhailo Mudryk did reasonably well in the ten against Leeds, Gallagher should be back there for a league game.

10 LM - Raheem Sterling

The left-wing berth could be taken up by Raheem Sterling, as even with how the Englishman performed on Wednesday and the fact he was booed off the pitch at Stamford Bridge, it might be wiser to drop Mykhaylo Mudryk instead.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk gem scored against Leeds, although he was far from stellar in midweek, having notably 'faded' despite his strike against the Whites - as per The Standard's Dan Kilpatrick.

11 ST - Nicolas Jackson

Last but not least is the starting striker, and after he found the back of the net on Wednesday night when the team looked in danger of collapsing under pressure, Nicolas Jackson has to start this weekend.

The recent injury to Christopher Nkunku undoubtedly helps the Senegalese international's case, but even if the Frenchman were fit, the former Villarreal man deserves to start.

Chelsea predicted lineup in full vs Brentford: GK - Petrović; RB - Gusto, CB - Disasi, CB - Colwill, LB - Chilwell; DM - Caicedo, DM - Fernandez; RM - Palmer, CAM - Gallagher, LM - Mudryk; ST - Jackson