Chelsea will be looking to break their bad luck at the London Stadium, having not beaten West Ham United away from home since 2021, when Timo Werner scored the only goal for Thomas Tuchel's side in their 1-0 Premier League victory.

The Blues will need to put in a much better all-round performance than they did against Bournemouth last weekend, if they’re to make it back-to-back wins in the league, having only generated 0.78 xG compared to the 1.78 xG of the Cherries.

Chelsea: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition 21/09/24 West Ham Premier League 24/09/24 Barrow EFL Cup 28/09/24 Brighton Premier League 03/10/24 Gent Conference League 06/10/24 Forest Premier League 20/10/24 Liverpool Premier League

Maresca could make three changes to his side in an attempt to iron out any kinks for this Saturday's fixture against the Hammers, with a first start for one of Chelsea's new stars.

1 GK - Robert Sanchez

Between the sticks, Robert Sanchez keeps his spot for Chelsea after recording his first clean sheet of the season against Bournemouth, making seven saves (accumulative of 2.48 xG). The Spanish goalkeeper has been reinstated as the number one, with Maresca keen to have his goalkeeper involved in the build-up, composed on the ball.

2 RB - Axel Disasi

Despite having performed poorly against Bournemouth, before being hooked at 62 minutes, Axel Disasi may not lose his spot, as Malo Gusto remains out through injury. Reece James also remains out, and therefore the Blues have limited options for this area of the pitch.

3 CB - Wesley Fofana

Slowly building back to his best having missed all of last season, Wesley Fofana continues to get the nod as the right-side central defender, in order to continue his progression and build his match fitness/sharpness. The Frenchman won five of his eight duels (both ground and aerial) against Bournemouth.

4 CB - Levi Colwill

One of the standout performers so far under Maresca, Levi Colwill is really getting to show his passing acumen in this possession-based system. Averaging 84.0 touches per 90 this season, the Englishman is being given the reins to orchestrate from deep under his new manager, and is thriving from it.

5 LB - Marc Cucurella

The tenacious left-back has started every Premier League game so far under Maresca, and it's hard to see this stopping now. Always involved, winning his duels, and a key component to their aggressive press, Marc Cucurella is expected to start as the left-back against West Ham.

6 DM - Moises Caicedo

Captain of the side against Bournemouth, making four tackles, and winning seven of his nine ground duels, Moises Caicedo is growing game by game, after a slow start in his opening few, the Ecuadorian is coming into his own in the middle of the park.

7 CM - Enzo Fernández

The Argentine was missing against the Cherries due to illness, but returns to face West Ham, having missed his passing qualities and ball retention in the middle of the park. Enzo Fernández will play alongside Caicedo, in place of Renato Veiga, running proceedings for the Blues.

8 CM - Cole Palmer

Of course, Cole Palmer will be starting, Chelsea's star man last season, and already with four assists in four Premier League games. The England international is taking up a more heavy playmaker role this season, and that is already showing early doors.

9 RW - Noni Madueke

Perhaps the inform player at Chelsea currently, Noni Madueke has recently earned his first England call-up, followed by his first cap, where he bagged an assist. The 22-year-old has scored four goals in five games, and should continue on that right side, being a direct and impactful winger for Maresca.

10 LW - Jadon Sancho

After his superb debut performance from the bench, bagging an assist for Christopher Nkunku to win the game, the "special" Jadon Sancho - as previously hailed by Neymar - may have earned his first start. The dynamic winger adds flair, creative passing, and 1v1 ability out wide, and could be key against the Hammers.

That inclusion would see fellow summer signing Pedro Neto drop to the bench, with the Portugal international having been hooked at half-time last time out after making just 25 touches.

11 ST - Christopher Nkunku

Lastly, a tough one to call, but it could well be Nkunku upfront as the third and final change. Coming from the bench to score the winner against Bournemouth, Maresca could reward the Frenchman with a start through the middle. This would, of course, see Nicolas Jackson drop to the bench.