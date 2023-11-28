West Brom showed to the Championship that they aren't a team to take lightly in the playoff hunt this season last match, Carlos Corberan's Baggies full value for their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town this weekend just gone.

Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana traded goals in the fantastic victory under the lights at The Hawthorns, but West Brom's full attention will now be on Tuesday night's match versus Cardiff City as the fixtures start to come thick and fast for every second-tier team.

It will be a tough match on their travels, Corberan needing his players to be fresh and ready for the task at hand up against the Bluebirds who currently occupy seventh spot in the division.

Therefore, the Baggies boss could tinker with his line-up for his side's evening kick-off in Wales. Here's Corberan's predicted XI, with two changes potentially on the cards...

1 GK - Alex Palmer

West Brom's number one goalkeeper will be retained in goal for the Baggies versus Cardiff, the 27-year-old is yet to miss a single minute of action for the west Midlanders in the Championship.

Helping his side keep eight clean sheets in the 17 games he's played, Palmer was reliable as always in keeping Ipswich Town at bay last match in the 2-0 victory.

2 RB - Darnell Furlong

Furlong will also start in Wales for his side on Tuesday night, scoring the decisive first goal of the night against the Tractor Boys after connecting with a Matt Phillips corner-kick expertly.

The right-back was also crucial in ensuring a Baggies clean sheet was kept as well, winning six of his nine attempted ground duels at the Hawthorns as per Sofascore.

3 CB - Kyle Bartley

Bartley is the next member of an unchanged backline for the Cardiff away match, the former Arsenal youth product now an experienced and trustworthy defender at West Brom.

Only losing possession three times in total versus Ipswich, Bartley's calmness on the ball could be crucial in a potentially cagey contest against the Bluebirds.

4 CB - Cedric Kipre

Alongside Bartley in the heart of defence, Cedric Kipre should also start in mid-week after his efforts against Ipswich at the back.

The 26-year-old cleared the ball away twice from danger when pressure on West Brom's goal was heating up, also helping his side defensively with a further interception and a block from an Ipswich attempt on goal.

5 LB - Conor Townsend

West Brom's reliable Irishman will start at left-back again, the 30-year-old winning every duel that came his way against Ipswich on Saturday.

Townsend's energy from down the flanks could be an effective calling card against a stern Cardiff team too, the Baggies defender averaging 2.9 ball recoveries per 90 minutes this campaign.

6 CDM - Jayson Molumby

With the fixture schedule becoming more and more congested as we enter December, Corberan may have well to utilise his full squad against Cardiff and could start Molumby over Okay Yokuşlu consequently.

Molumby had a bright spell on the pitch against Ipswich when substituted on too, tallying up an impressive 18 touches in as many minutes.

Yokuşlu will feel aggrieved if he isn't selected, but Corberan will want to ensure no needless injuries are picked up heading into a crunch few months in the Championship.

7 CDM - Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt will retain his spot even if his Turkish teammate is axed from the line-up, West Brom's number 27 putting in a shift versus Ipswich last match for the full 90 minutes.

The former Leeds United man only lost possession nine times in total, allowing his team to tick against the Tractor Boys.

8 RM - Jed Wallace

Wallace has played in a number of positions for the Baggies this campaign, even operating out of his usual comfort zone as a striker on occasion.

The former Millwall man excelled in the contest versus Ipswich down the right-hand side, accumulating three key passes in the game that then unlocked the Tractor Boys in defence.

9 CAM - Grady Diangana

Similarly to West Brom's number seven at right wing, Diangana can also slot in anywhere across the forward positions for Corberan's side if needed.

The silky attacker will stay in this central attacking midfield role in this predicted lineup, the 25-year-old scoring the game-clinching second goal at the weekend playing in this position.

10 LM - John Swift

The second potential change Corberan could make to his line-up for the game at the Cardiff City Stadium is reintroducing John Swift back into the team, the former Reading midfielder on fire in front of goal before an injury stopped him in his tracks - scoring six times from just 12 appearances.

Given a 19-minute run-out against Kieran McKenna's Ipswich, the £22k-per-week man could slot into the first-team plans at left wing with Phillips dropping out.

Now 32 years of age, Phillips could be rested for the Tuesday night match in order not to overwork the ex QPR midfielder.

11 ST - Brandon Thomas-Asante

Lastly, Brandon Thomas-Asante will remain as the Baggies' lone striker up top for the trip to Wales. West Brom's number 21 was more of a creative force against Ipswich than a goalscoring menace, assisting Diangana to put the game beyond doubt at 2-0.

He'll hope he can add to his four goals for the season up against the Bluebirds, however, the 5 foot 11 striker firing blanks in his last three Championship matches.