Manchester United look set for yet another new manager after the departure of Erik ten Hag, who spent two-and-a-half years in the post at Old Trafford.

The final straw was the Red Devils’ 2-1 loss against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, a result that condemned his side to a fourth defeat in just nine Premier League outings.

Ten Hag was also unable to secure any wins in the first three Europa League matches of the season, drawing all three matches against FC Twente, Porto and Fenerbahçe.

However, it appears that the hierarchy have already acted quickly in moving for a replacement, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that they have triggered Ruben Amorim’s exit clause in his contract at Sporting Lisbon.

The 39-year-old is already said to have accepted the club’s proposal, with a deal rapidly advancing in the hope he can be appointed in time for Sunday’s clash at home to top-four hopefuls Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim's record as Sporting Lisbon manager Statistics Tally Games managed 227 Games won 161 Games drawn 33 Games lost 33 Win percentage 71% Points per game 2.27 Stats via Transfermarkt

His potential appointment will undoubtedly bring about excitement amongst the fanbase given his record in Portugal, which has seen him achieve a 71% win percentage over the last three years.

Amorim will likely deploy his 3-4-3 system, a tactic in which he’s enjoyed the majority of his success, as we look at what his dream United starting XI could look like…

1 GK - Andre Onana

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has been a key member of the United squad so far this season, producing some crucial saves to prevent Ten Hag’s side from dropping further points.

Arguably, his best moment came in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, with the 28-year-old making a miraculous double save which was awarded with the September Save of the Month award.

2 RWB - Diogo Dalot

Whilst he’s yet to reach the performance levels of last season, the Portuguese full-back could be about to reach the next level under the guidance of his compatriot.

He produced a moment to forget in the defeat to West Ham last weekend, missing an unguarded net, but Amorim’s potential appointment could allow him to surpass the levels demonstrated during 2023/24.

3 CB - Leny Yoro

After joining in a £52m deal from Lille last summer, the United fanbase are yet to get a glimpse of the French wonderkid after suffering an ankle issue towards the back end of pre-season.

However, the 18-year-old arrived with huge potential to be a success after beating off the likes of Real Madrid for his services.

Many will be hoping that the 39-year-old will be able to aid his development and showcase why the hierarchy were so keen to splash out such a fee on a young talent.

4 CB - Matthijs de Ligt

Like many of the new summer additions, Matthijs de Ligt is yet to provide value for money, struggling to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

However, the former Juventus and Bayern Munich man has featured at the very top of European football throughout his career, with a new manager injecting a new philosophy potentially allowing him to reach the heights many expected him to upon his arrival.

5 CB - Lisandro Martínez

The Argentine has been one of few Ten Hag signings who have caught the eye since their respective moves to Old Trafford, making 71 appearances since his transfer in 2022.

Amorim’s back-three system could allow the 26-year-old to thrive even further, offering more defensive cover around him, with the Portuguese boss’ possession-based approach falling perfectly into his hands.

6 LWB - Luke Shaw

It’s been a couple of years to forget for full-back Luke Shaw, with the 29-year-old constantly plagued with fitness and injury issues during Ten Hag’s tenure.

He only made 15 appearances in all competitions last season, whilst also failing to appear as of yet in 2024/25, but he will be hoping that he can put his issues behind him and become a regular under the potential new boss.

7 CM - Kobbie Mainoo

The youngster’s rise into the first-team in Manchester has been nothing short of sensational, breaking through last season before securing a regular starting role in recent months.

He may only be 19, but it hasn’t stopped the midfielder from breaking into the England side and becoming a key member of the Premier League squad this campaign.

Given his age, ability to find pockets of space and be comfortable in possession, he could prove to be a real key player throughout United’s new era.

8 CM - Manuel Ugarte

New summer signing Manuel Ugarte hasn’t hit the ground as many expected him to, only managing to start one Premier League meeting so far in 2024/25.

However, Amorim previously managed the Uruguayan, helping him achieve the best form of his career before his transfer to PSG in the summer of 2023.

Given his successes under the potential new boss, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 23-year-old become a key player in the heart of United’s midfield in the coming months.

9 RAM - Bruno Fernandes

It would only be a slight change in role for Bruno Fernandes, but any appointment could see him in a more permanent attacking berth alongside another forward behind the central striker.

The “sensational” Portuguese international, as dubbed by former Red Devil Paul Scholes, has registered 70 assists since his move to Manchester back in 2020, having all the tools to improve his tally under his compatriot.

Out of possession, he could tuck inside centrally to create a three-man midfield, therefore making United more compact and harder to break down - something which has been way too easy as of late.

10 LAM - Alejandro Garnacho

The academy graduate has often featured off the left-hand side since his emergence into the first team, catching the eye with his ability to get past the opposition and cut inside onto his stronger right foot.

Amorim’s appointment wouldn’t take that role away from him, but could see the Argentine operate in an ever so slightly more central role out of possession.

That would then see the 20-year-old - who boasts eight goals and assists this season - given the nod over Marcus Rashford, with Garnacho having cemented that left-sided berth in recent times.

11 ST - Rasmus Hojlund

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund has notched 18 goals in all competitions for the club since his move from Atalanta at the start of last season.

He’s often struggled to reach the expectations many predicted upon his move, but should the 39-year-old take over from Ten Hag, he could see a huge upturn in form.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres has thrived under Amorim, registering 57 goals in the last two years at Sporting, with the supporters hoping that Hojlund could follow suit at Old Trafford.