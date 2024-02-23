Last weekend, Nottingham Forest picked up an impressive 2-0 home victory over West Ham United.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi were the heroes, both netting moments before halftime and fulltime, respectively.

That was Nuno Espirito Santo's first win in 2024, and the Trick Trees will look to build on that triumph tomorrow as they travel to face Aston Villa. Forest defeated Unai Emery's side 2-0 earlier in the season, and they will look to repeat that result once again.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the starting lineup that will be tasked with doing the double over the Villans tomorrow afternoon...

1 GK - Matz Sels

Matz Sels earned his first Forest clean sheet at the weekend, and he has started every game since joining in the January transfer window.

2 RB - Neco Williams

Neco Williams has impressed since returning to the starting XI, and against the Hammers, he was exceptional.

The defender made three tackles, completed two dribbles, and had 83% pass accuracy.

3 CB - Moussa Niakhate

Moussa Niakhate sat on the bench against David Moyes' side, but he should return to the starting XI to stop Ollie Watkins.

Felipe will drop out of the side for the Senegal star.

4 CB - Murillo

Brazilian rock Murillo will continue to start at the heart of the defence, and he is set to make his 20th Premier League start.

5 LB - Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares has started the last four Premier League matches, and he has firmly become the first choice left back over Harry Toffolo.

6 DM - Ibrahim Sangare

The Tricky Trees' AFCON champion could return to the starting XI after being away for over a month.

Ibrahim Sangare started in the midfield that beat Villa at the City Ground, winning four of his five ground duels and making two tackles.

Danilo will be the player to make way for the "fantastic" engine, as dubbed by journalist Zach Lowy.

7 DM - Nicolas Dominguez

One of Forest's most consistent players will continue in the midfield this weekend.

Nicolas Dominguez picked up an assist and made six tackles last Saturday, and he will start once again.

8 RW - Anthony Elanga

Giovanni Reyna will have to wait for his first start, with Anthony Elanga starting once again.

The 21-year-old picked up his seventh assist of the season at the weekend.

9 AM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White is one of the first names on the team sheet, and he will start once again in the number ten role.

This season, the England star has scored twice and picked up four assists, and he will be desperate to add to his tally later tomorrow.

10 LW - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi has made the left wing role his own in the last few weeks, netting in all of Forest's last three Premier League games.

Against West Ham, the former Chelsea star made four key passes, and he will hope to bring that creativity to the fore this weekend.

11 ST - Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi will continue to lead the line this weekend after scoring at the City Ground a week ago.

The Nigerian has scored six goals and provided two assists in 11 Premier League starts, and he will look to add to his tally at Villa Park.

Nottingham Forest's lineup in full: GK - Sels; RB - Williams, CB - Niakhate, CB - Murillo, LB - Tavares; DM - Sangare, DM - Dominguez; RW - Elanga, AM - Gibbs-White, LW - Hudson-Odoi; ST - Awoniyi.