Highlights Nottingham Forest look to progress in the FA Cup against Bristol City after a drab 0-0 draw in their first meeting.

The team is expected to make a few changes to the starting lineup, with goalkeeper Matt Turner returning and defender Gonzalo Montiel replacing Neco Williams.

Captain Ryan Yates and midfielder Danilo will start in their respective positions, while Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White provide creativity in the attack. Taiwo Awoniyi is the only available striker for selection.

Nottingham Forest welcome Bristol City to the City Ground this evening as they look to progress in the FA Cup.

The first meeting between the two teams ended in a drab 0-0 draw, which set up the replay for this week.

At the weekend, the Tricky Trees held Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw on the road, with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring for the visitors.

We could see a similar starting XI to the one that picked up a point against the Cherries, but Nuno Espirito Santo should make a few changes to his side, and therefore, let's take a look at what team the boss could field for tonight's clash.

1 GK - Matt Turner

The USMNT keeper was replaced at the weekend by new signing Matz Sels, but he will return to the side for this one.

Sels is ineligible for selection as he was signed after the first meeting between the two clubs.

2 RB - Gonzalo Montiel

Gonzalo Montiel also only featured for 12 minutes on Sunday, but the Argentine should replace Neco Williams.

3 CB - Andrew Omobamidele

Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele should keep his place in the starting XI this evening.

Moussa Niakhate is back from international duty, but he should only make the bench.

4 CB - Murillo

Murillo continues to impress in the Forest backline, and he will feature as the left-centre back.

The 21-year-old has played every game for the club since his debut in October and is looking like a defender who could go on to become their club-record sale.

5 LB - Harry Toffolo

Nuno Santo seems to rotate his left-back quite frequently, with Harry Toffolo and Nuno Tavares both failing to get a run of games.

However, the boss should opt for the former this time around.

6 DM - Ryan Yates

Captain and leader Ryan Yates will start in his usual role tonight.

The 26-year-old has been in and out of the side this season, but with Orel Mangala leaving, he will get more opportunities.

7 DM - Danilo

Danilo has played 16 Premier League games this season, but he started on the bench against the Cherries.

He will return to the XI to provide energy alongside Yates.

8 RW - Anthony Elanga

Forest's biggest creative outlet, Anthony Elanga, will start tonight on the right.

The Swede has registered ten goal contributions this season in the league, which is the most in the squad.

9 AM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White completed 90 minutes at the weekend, and he will start once again behind the striker.

Giovanni Reyna is also unavailable for the same reason as Belgian shot-stopper, Selz.

10 LW - Nicolas Dominguez

The Argentine has been pushed forward recently during the recent injury crisis in attack, and he should start in a forward role again due to Hudson-Odoi's setback, which makes him a doubt.

Nicolas Dominguez is the highest tackler in the squad, but he's only scored twice in the league this season.

11 ST - Taiwo Awoniyi

Chris Wood would have started this evening if he wasn't enduring a spell on the sidelines. Therefore, Taiwo Awoniyi is the only available striker for selection.

The Nigerian has netted five times and provided two assists this season in nine starts, and he will look to get on the scoresheet this evening.

Nottingham Forest's predicted XI in full: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Awoniyi.