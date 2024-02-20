Liverpool have been hit by a virulent wave of injuries that threaten to stifle a remarkable fight for silverware across multiple fronts this season, but Jurgen Klopp's side just keep on churning.

Last weekend, Brentford were dispatched 4-1 in London, and now the Reds are back in action against Luton Town on Wednesday night, looking to keep their place at the top of the Premier League.

Hosting the relegation-threatened Hatters, Liverpool are indeed contending with a catalogue of absences to disrupt preparations, and with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea looming on Sunday, Klopp may well make a host of changes.

In fact, he could make as many as five, and while victory should be achieved at Anfield, so much tinkering could affect the cohesion within the squad.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Caiomhin Kelleher will hope to maintain his 100% winning record in the Premier League this season as he steps in for the hamstrung Alisson, who is unlikely to return for either of the Anfield side's forthcoming fixtures.

He produced some stunning saves against the Bees that led Klopp to gush over his "A+ performance."

More of the same this week, please.

2 RB - Conor Bradley

No Trent Alexander-Arnold? No matter. Conor Bradley has been a revelation in defence across recent weeks, taking his chance as Liverpool's first-choice battles niggling injury problems.

Crowned the Premier League's PFA Fans Player of the Month for January, Bradley posted a goal and five assists while sparkling with his energy and defensive acumen.

What a player. A new star is born on Merseyside.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

Speaking of fresh faces, Jarell Quansah hasn't been too shabby since breaking into the first team this term. Joel Matip was sadly felled by an ACL injury in December and Klopp opted not to sign a centre-back last summer - met, it must be said, with incredulous response following the mess of the 2022/23 season.

Commanding and composed, the 21-year-old ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion and the top 2% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Ibrahima Konate will probably move to the bench ahead of Sunday's Wembley showdown but Virgil van Dijk, captain fantastic, will retain his starting berth.

Not much needs to be said here, he's just great, isn't he?

5 LB - Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez was not the flavour of the month, not at all. But that was then, and now the dynamic defender has recrafted his Merseyside career with some standout showings.

He's not a left-back but he's excelled in the role over recent months, with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both injured.

The former's fit and firing once again but Klopp will likely drop him ahead of the Chelsea match, handing Gomez another opportunity to impress.

6 DM - Wataru Endo

Who's laughing now, ay? Certainly not Chelsea. Wataru Endo's £16m purchase from Stuttgart back in August was met with universal uncertainty after Liverpool lost out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to the Blues, but the Japan international has been one of the division's most underrated midfielders this term.

Endo's awareness in the centre of the park will be vital in breaking down Luton's play, and after winning aerial battles to set up two of his side's goals against Brentford, he's clearly not just a one-trick pony.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

A mesmeric midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister's technical prowess will be so important against Luton, stifling their attacking threat and ensuring Liverpool take control in the central battle.

As per Sofascore, the 2022 World Cup winner has posted two goals and an assist across 20 Premier League fixtures this season, completing 89% of his passes, succeeding with 59% of his dribbles and averaging 2.9 tackles, 5.9 ball recoveries and 5.8 successful duels per game.

8 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch, aged 21, joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in a £34m package back in the summer, and while he has fluctuated in his displays, he is a talented, multi-functional player and will start with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones both injured.

Ryan Gravenberch: Similar Players # Player Club 1. Joelinton Newcastle United 2. Khpehren Thuram OGC Nice 3. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 4. Harvey Elliott Liverpool 5. Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool *Source: FBref

He's got so much more to give, but there's no denying the prodigious roots of Gravenberch's skill set just require some refinement to establish him as one of Europe's leading players.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

This, admittedly, is conjecture. But Mohamed Salah - described as "supreme" by The Times' Henry Winter - returned from the bench at the weekend to unleash a goal and assist on hapless Brentford, and while there have been fresh concerns over an aggravation of the muscular issue that has sidelined him recently, he might just surprise a few and wedge his way into the starting line-up.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has ebbed and flowed in performance this season but he has started to shine since the new year, with four goals and four assists to complement his fleet-footedness and electricity down the left channel.

11 CF - Cody Gakpo

Darwin Nunez is another star rumoured to be stuck in the medical room right now, withdrawn at half-time on Saturday after an audacious chipped finish to set Liverpool on their way.

Hopefully, he's not set for an interminable spell on the sidelines but it's safe to say he's unlikely to start against Rob Edwards' side, so Cody Gakpo, aged 24, will start at the spearhead.

The Dutchman bagged a goal and assists apiece off the bench at the Gtech to take his seasonal tally to ten goals and five assists in all competitions. He's more than capable of making an impact tomorrow.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full vs Brentford: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Conor Bradley, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Joe Gomez; (DM) Wataru Endo, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Ryan Gravenberch; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Cody Gakpo.