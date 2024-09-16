Aston Villa supporters will be reasonably happy with the way their side have started this season back in the thick of it in the Premier League, with three wins and one loss notched up from their opening four top-flight encounters.

Of course, the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal is a stain on an otherwise flawless league start, but Unai Emery's men showed a lot of character last time out to beat Everton 3-2 to ensure another loss wasn't next to their name, after finding themselves two goals down early on.

The popular Villa manager will hope his team can stand up to the almighty test of Champions League football that is now in front of them as well, with their opening clash in the esteemed tournament against Swiss outfit Young Boys taking place on Tuesday evening.

Emery will know he will have to rotate here and there to ensure there is a level of freshness to his side against their European opponents, but will also be abundantly aware that fans travelling out to Switzerland won't want to watch a second string XI take to the pitch.

With that in mind, here is what the Villa line-up could look like for the trip to Young Boys, with players such as Amadou Onana potentially dropping out amidst three changes...

1 GK - Emiliano Martínez

It is likely that the long-standing Villa number one goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez will be given the nod to start in his side's opening Champions League test, having been everpresent under Emery so far this season in league action.

He did struggle last time out in the dramatic 3-2 win over the Toffees, with zero saves made as Everton netted twice, but the Argentine shot-stopper will pride himself on being a man for the big occasion, having played in the World Cup and won it for his South American nation. This big stage is certainly made for him.

2 RB - Lamare Bogarde

With Matty Cash still sidelined with an injury, Emery will be prepared to throw young Villa prospect Lamare Bogarde in at the deep-end of the Champions League, having been impressed with his individual display against Everton.

The lively 20-year-old won seven duels facing off against Sean Dyche's visitors, whilst also making five total tackles, with his reward for a bright showing potentially being another starting spot this Tuesday night.

3 CB - Ezri Konsa

Ezri Konsa also stands a good chance at retaining his spot in the Villa XI for the trip out to Switzerland, having only lost one of the five duels that came his way in the back-and-forth contest versus the Toffees.

Moreover, he's a steady presence Emery will be able to rely on in high stakes situations to come in the Champions League, with Konsa now up to 192 first team appearances for his side, having also played on the big stages of the European Championships just a few months ago.

4 CB - Pau Torres

Joining Konsa in the heart of defence could well be Pau Torres, who is yet to miss a single minute of Premier League action so far this season, and for good reason.

His display on the opening day was particularly impressive, as the Spanish centre-back won all of the duels that came his way against West Ham United, on top of only misplacing nine of his 56 passes.

Torres is well versed in what it takes to play in the Champions League too, having played in the competition 12 times before moving to England, and will be perfect for the big occasion that awaits.

5 LB - Ian Maatsen

The final part of the back four could be adjusted, however, with Ian Maatsen potentially pushed into the starting line-up over Lucas Digne; the first of three changes.

That could well be the case owing to the fact the former Chelsea youth prodigy was impressive from off the bench late on against Everton, with hree key passes managed from just 21 minutes of action on the Villa Park turf.

Digne could also do with a rest, leading to Maatsen - who played in last season's Champions League final - being given time to shine in the spotlight.

6 RM - John McGinn

John McGinn will be another face, much like Torres, that Emery will feel he can rely on in pressurised games to come in the Champions League, having built up plenty of experience of being a top performer in massive matches for Villa.

Comfortable at playing down the left or right flank, as well as operating centrally, he could be given a starting spot versus Young Boys from the right wing, having played here against Dyche's visitors for the full 90 minutes.

7 CM - Ross Barkley

Another switch-up on Emery's end could see Amadou Onana miss out for tomorrow's big clash, owing to the fact the Belgian midfielder was hooked at half-time by his manager after a dire first half performance against Everton.

Whilst Onana underperformed, Barkley sparkled against his former employers and could be starting from the get-go in Switzerland, having only misplaced just one of his 45 passes in a stylish second half cameo.

8 CM - Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans might partner Barkley in the centre of the park - as opposed to lining up next to his fellow compatriot - in a more attack-oriented role.

This would suit his game well, having seen his creativity come to the forefront in that recent 3-2 victory, with two key passes managed from his staggering 147 touches.

This change in set-up to a 4-4-2 formation would see Morgan Rogers miss out, who underwhelmed against the Toffees, with the Villa star wastefully surrendering possession 15 times.

9 LM - Jacob Ramsey

The option down the left flank that Emery could call upon is Jacob Ramsey, with the homegrown Villa product a mature and established Premier League player now, away from his humble beginnings.

He wasn't quite at his most electric against Everton, but has done enough this season so far to warrant a starting spot mid-week, with an assist falling his way on the opening day as a substitute.

10 ST - Ollie Watkins

Emery will be tempted to switch up the formation and go with two strikers up top to try and catch Young Boys off-guard, but also to ensure he has the maximum firepower at his disposal that he wants.

There is an argument to rest Ollie Watkins here, with the England international only just back from injury, but his brace against Everton suggests he will be purring to bag more this Tuesday night.

11 ST - Jhon Duran

Likewise, Jhon Duran will be clamouring to play from the get-go, having been key in Villa's comeback win last time out.

The explosive Colombian attacker - who was described as "special" last season by his boss - has three goals from four Premier League games, including the winning strike against the Toffees, but is yet to be gifted a start in the league by Emery.

This Tuesday night feels like an appropriate time to give Duran what he wants, even if it's away from the top-flight, in the hope he can tear the opposition defence to shreds.

Full Aston Villa predicted lineup vs Young Boys: GK - Martinez; RB - Bogarde, CB - Konsa, CB - Torres, LB - Maatsen; RM - McGinn, CM - Barkley, CM - Tielemans, LM - Ramsey; ST - Watkins, ST - Duran.