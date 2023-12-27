Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action away to Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow night, with the north London outfit currently enjoying a three-game winning run, following their latest triumph at home to Everton.

That 2-1 victory saw the Lilywhites race into an early lead courtesy of goals from Heung-min Son and Richarlison, albeit with the latter man proving something of a concern in the second half after he was forced off with a back injury.

While the hope is that the Brazilian will be fit and firing again at the Amex, there is more of a worry regarding Cristian Romero's fitness, with the World Cup winner having been withdrawn at half-time due to a tight hamstring.

With the Argentine now facing four or five weeks out, he could represent one of three alterations that Ange Postecoglou may make on Thursday evening.

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

The goalkeeping "revelation" - as described by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - was a certified brick wall against the Toffees, making seven saves in total to help the hosts claim a crucial three points.

Postecoglou will need the former Empoli man at his best again to thwart a typically lively Brighton attack.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

Having been signed by Antonio Conte to operate at wing-back, Pedro Porro has flourished as an inverted full-back in a back four so far this term, registering six assists in 17 league outings so far this term.

Undoubtedly a real creative force in that right channel, the former Sporting CP is almost a guaranteed pick for Postecoglou these days.

3 CB - Eric Dier

With Romero joining the list of absentees, it could see Eric Dier make a rare start at the heart of the defence, having replaced the South American star at the interval at the weekend.

While evidently not a favourite of Postecoglou - having been tipped for a departure over the summer - the lack of depth at centre-back will see the Englishman reluctantly selected.

4 CB - Ben Davies

Joining the long-serving Dier is another Spurs stalwart in the form of Ben Davies, with the Welshman having been a regular fixture of the side in recent months following the loss of Micky van de Ven to injury.

A partnership of Dier and Davies may not be Postecoglou's desired selection in the long-term, yet needs must for the trip to the south coast.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

The second change from the win over the Toffees - alongside the selection of Dier - will likely be the return of Destiny Udogie, after the Italy international served a one-game ban last time out.

Only recently on the scoresheet in the thumping victory over Newcastle United, the former Udinese man will almost replace Emerson Royal at left-back tomorrow.

6 CM - Pape Matar Sarr

It is worth remembering that it was only last season that Pape Matar Sarr was merely a bit-part player under Conte and co, having been restricted to a measly haul of two league starts in 2022/23.

Fast forward a matter of months, however, and the former Metz menace is now shining under the new regime having already made 16 top-flight outings - 14 of which have come from the start - after cementing a regular place for himself in the side.

With one goal and two assists to show for that involvement, the Senegalese gem will be hoping to add to that tally against the Seagulls.

7 CM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

With Yves Bissouma sidelined with suspension, a rare chance was handed to Oliver Skipp against Sean Dyche's men - albeit with there an opportunity for the experienced Hojbjerg to slot in alongside Sarr this time around.

Previously dubbed "invaluable" to the side by pundit Noel Whelan, the Dane has somewhat fallen by the wayside this season after making just three league starts, yet he has regularly made the difference against tomorrow's opponents - scoring two goals and contributing two assists in 13 career clashes.

The 28-year-old could perhaps prove a thorn in the side of the Amex outfit yet again.

8 RW - Brennan Johnson

An injury-hit start to life in the capital has somewhat hampered Brennan Johnson's involvement, yet the Wales international is swiftly starting to repay that rather hefty £47.5m transfer fee.

Still just 22, the former Nottingham Forest man now boasts one goal and three assists from 15 league outings this term, notably playing his part in both goals against the Merseysiders on Saturday.

With Dejan Kulusevski having moved into a central role of late, Johnson looks to be making that right-wing berth his own.

9 CAM - Dejan Kulusevski

Speaking of Kulusevski, following his heroics in the win over Forest - in which he registered a goal and an assist at the City Ground - the Swedish sensation wasn't quite at his brilliant best at the weekend, yet still managed to register three key passes for his teammates.

Having started every league game this season, it would be a real surprise if the 23-year-old was not selected from the start yet again tomorrow.

10 LW - Heung-min Son

Whether it be on the left flank or through the middle, Spurs' talismanic skipper continues to wreak havoc on Premier League defences.

With 11 league goals to his name already this term, the 31-year-old is doing his best to plug the gap left behind by former partner-in-crime, Harry Kane, with the Englishman now something of a distant memory as a result of Postecoglou's fabulous, free-flowing style of play.

Son is the figurehead of this new-look side, having proven himself the man to rely upon in the first half of the campaign.

11 ST - Richarlison

It has certainly taken a while, yet the former Everton man is beginning to come good in front of goal for the Lilywhites, with his weekend strike against his old Merseyside colleagues having been his fourth goal in just three league games.

While the 26-year-old was forced off in the second half last time out, the hope will be that he can lead the line yet again for the meeting with Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Spurs predicted lineup in full vs Brighton: GK - Vicario; RB - Porro, CB - Dier, CB - Davies, LB - Udogie; CM - Sarr, CM - Skipp; RW - Johnson, CAM - Kulusevski, LW - Son; ST - Richarlison