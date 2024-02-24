Liverpool will face off against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on the back of a spate of injuries that have ruled multiple first-team stars out of contention.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were both injured during last weekend's big victory at Brentford while Mohamed Salah - on his comeback - and Darwin Nunez also picked up issues. While the latter duo are to return imminently, they are significant doubts for Wembley.

Dominik Szoboszlai, too, is unlikely to feature, while Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip all remain sidelined.

Still, a thumping 4-1 Anfield win over Luton Town in midweek has underscored the quality of Jurgen Klopp's side but Chelsea, who do languish in tenth place in the Premier League, will be confident that they will prevail.

Despite his threadbare options, Klopp might enforce two changes on an afternoon that could hand Liverpool their first slice of silverware as they chase honours across multiple fronts.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

With Alisson out, Caoimhin Kelleher will start between the sticks for Liverpool, much like he did when the Merseysiders won the Carabao Cup two years ago, beating Chelsea on penalties.

Might lightning strike twice? The 25-year-old has proved himself a reliable back-up in goal and will be confident that he can make a big contribution to continue the Reds' silver-laden history under Klopp's leadership.

2 RB - Conor Bradley

There's a bit of debate over who should start at right-back with Alexander-Arnold stuck in a period of convalescence: the youthful exuberance of Conor Bradley or the dynamic experience of Joe Gomez.

Bradley, aged 20, enjoyed a sensational January as he broke into the first-team and produced a scintillating performance as Liverpool romped the Blues several weeks ago, scoring his first goal for the Reds, so should start his first final.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Benched for Jarell Quansah as Liverpool beat Luton on Wednesday night, Ibrahima Konate and all his strength will be handed a starting berth tomorrow, having been dubbed an “absolute beast" by one analyst for his goliath performances of late.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

A torrent of injuries have threatened to derail a sensational campaign for Liverpool but captain Virgil van Dijk has been immovable this term.

The Netherlands international has won 79% of his duels in the Premier League this season while averaging 5.3 ball recoveries and 4.4 clearances per game, as per Sofascore, so will be vital in stifling Chelsea's threat.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

The aforementioned Gomez has flourished in an unnatural left-back role over recent weeks as Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas sat on the sidelines, but Robertson has been excellent since his return and will start tomorrow.

The Scottish star has a complete array of abilities and all the experience to make a real impact, expertly winning possession and supplying Luis Diaz last time out.

6 DM - Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo will anchor the midfield against Moises Caicedo and co, and he will do so to prove that his surprise £16m acquisition was one of significant success after Liverpool missed out on Caicedo in August, Chelsea securing their man.

The Japanese ace does the basics and he does them to perfection. You wouldn't bet against a controlled display to hammer home the Blues' woes.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Two assists last time out; thank you very much, Alexis Mac Allister. What a player he is. Signed for £35m from Brighton & Hove Albion last term - bargain - the Argentine World Cup winner will lock horns against his countryman Enzo Fernandez for midfield dominion on Sunday afternoon.

He's technical and tenacious and intelligent. Mac Allister has the tools to forge a masterful display en route to his first major honour on Merseyside.

8 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch has rather bobbed up and down at Liverpool so far, though the innate talent is clear for all to see and he could yet be sculpted into one of the Premier League's finest midfielders.

Ryan Gravenberch: Similar Players # Player Club 1. Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 3. Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 4. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 5. Pedri Barcelona Source: Football Transfers

The 21-year-old has looked good recently though and contributed with eight successful duels, five tackles and two key passes against Rob Edwards' spirited side. The same again would be lovely.

9 RW - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott's recent finessed finish at Anfield, on his 100th Liverpool appearance, will have filled him with confidence as he prepares to retain his place at right wing with Salah unlikely to start even if he does find a spot in the matchday plans.

As per FBref, the 20-year-old ranks among the top 20% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 7% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes and the top 3% for progressive carries per 90.

He will need to manifest one of his better defensive performances however; Chelsea will be up for the task and then some.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Diaz has hit some fine form since the turn of the calendar year but was chastised against Luton as his profligacy threatened to spoil Liverpool's place at the top of the Premier League.

Naturally, the indefatigable Colombian persevered and netted after 71 minutes to make it 3-1, but he took ten shots and missed three glorious chances and will need to be more clinical against Chelsea.

11 CF - Cody Gakpo

Mr. Carabao Cup. Cody Gakpo put Liverpool ahead in the Premier League earlier in the week with an ice-cold header, matched by an equally frosty celebration, and offers the finishing ability to serve effectively as the talisman.

Of course, with four goals already in the Carabao Cup this season, he will be fuelled with confidence and assured in his task of leading the line with Salah, Nunez and Jota marooned in the medical room.

Liverpool predicted line-up in full vs Chelsea: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Conor Bradley, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (DM) Wataru Endo, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Ryan Gravenberch; (RW) Harvey Elliott, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Cody Gakpo.