Glasgow Rangers will be looking to build upon their win in the Scottish Cup semi-final last week over Hearts as they face St Mirren in their first post-split Premiership match.

With five games left, the Light Blues need to win every single one while hoping Celtic drop points along the line.

It’s going to be a tough ask, but certainly not impossible. The key thing for Philippe Clement is to make sure there won't be any more dismal performances between now and the end of the season.

The Belgian will have to make a few changes to his starting XI, however, as a few players will miss out due to injury.

“Sima will be out, I hope to see him again this season he is very motivated for that,” said Clement during his pre match press conference.

“Matondo got a bad tackle against Hearts and is doubtful for the weekend. Ridvan and Jack I expect back in training next week.”

With this in mind, here's a look at the potential starting XI which could take to the pitch in Paisley for what is the first of five crucial league matches.

1 GK – Jack Butland

After conceding six goals in two games against Celtic and Ross County, Butland has kept two shutouts in a row and a third will surely put Rangers on their way to three points in the top flight for the first time since the end of March.

Across the whole campaign, the Englishman has kept 25 clean sheets in 52 matches, conceding 43 goals since the start of the season, emerging as arguably the best signing the Gers made last summer.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain failed to lead the Light Blues to maximum points against both Ross County and Dundee, derailing their title challenge in the process.

A solid, if unspectacular performance against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final did little to repair the damage, yet if he can add to his 24 goals against the Buddies on Sunday, the win could pile on the pressure for Celtic to get a result against Dundee.

Tavernier will be judged on the trophies he wins when he eventually leaves Rangers. At this moment in time, he hasn’t won nearly enough.

3 CB – John Souttar

The Scot had a relatively comfortable afternoon at Hampden against his former club last week, managing to keep a clean sheet as the Ibrox side secured another Scottish Cup final spot.

Souttar has started every single Premiership match this year, emerging as one of Clement’s first-choice centre-backs.

He will keep the same partner from last week too, as Leon Balogun will retain his place in the starting XI.

4 CB – Leon Balogun

Given Connor Goldson’s below-par performances in recent weeks, the veteran Nigerian defender was drafted in at Hampden in what was a big call by Clement.

It certainly paid off, as his experience allowed the club to keep a clean sheet and, aside from a few opportunities for Hearts, the defence was largely untroubled.

This suggests Balogun and Souttar will once again be unleashed on Sunday.

5 LB – Dujon Sterling

With Ridvan Yilmaz injured and Borna Barisic in poor form, Sterling will be the one to operate on the left side of the defence.

The former Chelsea gem has started at left-back in four of the previous five games the club have played and, at the current moment in time, he is the best option available to Clement.

6 CM – John Lundstram

Another member of the senior leadership team to come under some criticism, Lundstram hasn’t quite been at the races recently.

His contract expires in a few weeks and, according to reports from Turkey, he has reportedly reached an agreement to join Trabzonspor once he departs Rangers this summer.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

Having suffered a thumb injury against Celtic which ruled him out of the subsequent two games, the Ivorian returned to the heart of the midfield against Hearts last week.

Two goals in 13 appearances have showcased his forward-thinking abilities and this could be crucial as the Gers look to break down a stubborn St Mirren defence on Sunday.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

Following the news that Abdallah Sima is set to miss a few weeks, last week at Hampden could be the last time the Ibrox faithful see him play for the club.

This means McCausland will come back into the starting XI after being dropped to the bench for the previous five Premiership matches.

The youngster has scored twice and grabbed three assists during his time in the senior squad this term, showing glimpses of his vast potential.

While he isn’t the finished article just yet, if Clement continues to trust him, there is no doubt he could turn into a fine player for the club.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

Against Hearts, Cantwell delivered a wonderful display. He registered two assists and generally dominated the game and the performance was well needed after a few underwhelming games.

At his best, Cantwell is central to everything good Rangers do on the pitch. With five must win games coming thick and fast, he will need to replicate his Hampden Heroics if he aims to lead the Gers to another league title.

10 LW – Fabio Silva

After four goals in his first ten matches for the Light Blues, Silva’s form has nosedived recently. Due to Matondo potentially missing out, however, he will come back into the starting XI.

Valued at €12.7m (£11m) by Football Transfers, Silva desperately needs a solid performance on Sunday against St Mirren to win back the trust of the supporters.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The striker has demonstrated his full Jekyll and Hyde persona this season, shining in some matches, while being dreadful in others. Against Hearts, he was the former, scoring twice to send the Light Blues to the final.

Having scored 19 goals in 48 games this term, it certainly isn’t a bad season by any stretch of the imagination, but if he could take fewer chances to score over the last few games, that would be more than welcomed.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs St Mirren in full – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Balogun, LB – Sterling; CM – Lundstram, CM – Diomande; RW – McCausland, AM – Cantwell, LW – Silva; ST – Dessers