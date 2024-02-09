After drawing 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, Nottingham Forest just edged past Bristol City in the FA Cup on Wednesday via the dreaded penalty shootout.

It was a different side from the one that frustrated the Cherries, but Nuno Espiritio Santo will be disappointed that his team didn't win the tie in 90 minutes.

However, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss will switch his attention towards Saturday's game, when the City Ground welcomes Newcastle United.

Forest beat the Magpies in Nuno Santo's first win for the club back on Boxing Day, but let's look at the potential XI that could do the double over Eddie Howe's team - with six potential changes from the midweek triumph.

1 GK - Matz Sels

The Belgian was ineligible to feature in the week, but he should start again after making his debut against Bournemouth.

The former Newcastle man was seemingly signed to become the number one and thus shootout hero, Matt Turner - who saved Sam Bell's penalty against the Robins - will be replaced.

2 RB - Neco Williams

Neco Williams started last weekend, and he should start again after Gonzalo Montiel was forced off early on in the FA Cup.

3 CB - Moussa Niakhate

The right centre-back spot could be filled by three players since the return of Felipe and Moussa Niakhate, but Andrew Omobamidele should make way for the latter.

The 27-year-old starred against Newcastle in December, having a 95% pass accuracy.

4 CB - Murillo

Murillo received a rest in the week and didn't even make it onto the field, so he should be ready for Newcastle.

The Brazilian is a rock who averages the most clearances and accurate passes in the squad.

5 LB - Harry Toffolo

This position could be filled by Nuno Tavares or Harry Toffolo, but the latter offers more defensive support than his Portuguese teammate which will be needed this weekend.

He showed that versus Arsenal when he made five clearances, three tackles, and won 70% of his duels.

6 DM - Ryan Yates

The captain should return this weekend after serving a suspension against the Robins.

Ryan Yates' leadership will be key against the relentless Magpies midfield.

7 DM - Danilo

Danilo should keep his place in the side from Wednesday, despite playing the full game.

He also featured in the midfield in the revere fixture and played 89 minutes.

8 RW - Giovanni Reyna

A first start for Giovanni Reyna could be on the cards this weekend.

Nuno will need his players to be brave on the ball, and the "outstanding" attacker, as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, should make the side much more dangerous.

9 AM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White also played every minute in the week, but his importance to the team means he will start.

The 24-year-old has the most key passes in the Forest squad, and he will look to combine with their new American gem.

10 LW - Anthony Elanga

Forest's assist king, with a tally of six, will start in his preferred left-wing role over Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 21-year-old's pace is frightening, and he picked up two assists at St James' Park last year.

11 ST - Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup, and the Nigerian will lead the line.

He's scored in two of his last three Premier League games while boasting a goal tally of five in nine starts.

Nottingham Forest's predicted XI in full: GK - Sels; RB - Williams, CB - Niakhate, CB - Murillo, LB - Toffolo; DM - Yates, DM - Danilo; RW - Reyna, AM - Gibbs-White, LW - Elanga; ST - Awoniyi.