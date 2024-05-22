Aston Villa are ready to part ways with one of their highest earners this summer as they look to balance their books amid financial fair play concerns.

Aston Villa may need to sell key player this summer

After posting losses in excess of £120m this season, there is a fear that financial fair play rules may be breached at Villa Park if they are not careful.

Though they clinched Champions League football and the added revenue that accompanies it courtesy of finishing fourth in the Premier League, reports claimed that they may have to sell "at least one key player" if they wish to spend heavily this summer.

So far, Unai Emery's side have looked to sidestep that with low-cost targets, with the club in talks to keep Ross Barkley in the Premier League after he was relegated with Luton, while they are also reportedly "close" to a deal for free agent Mario Hermoso, who they could beat Inter Milan to.

But now, they may look to raise funds to spend a little bigger, and are hoping to kick it off with one of their highest earners.

Philippe Coutinho set to depart Aston Villa

Now, it has emerged that Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club permanently this summer after a spell away on loan, with the Brazilian unwanted by Emery.

Regarded as something of a coup when he arrived at Villa Park, the 31-year-old appeared just twice this season before joining Qatari side Al-Duhail FC, where he has scored six goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.

One of the club's highest earners, he is under contract until 2026 but is unlikely to add to his 43 appearances for Villa and is seemingly certain to depart this summer amid interest from Brazil. Reports last week revealed that Villa were looking for just £6m to part ways with him, in a move that could see them take in around £20m when his wage savings are also accounted for.

Aston Villa's highest earners Players Wages (per week) Boubacar Kamara £150,000 Clement Lenglet £150,000 Youri Tielemans £150,000 Philippe Coutinho £135,000 Moussa Diaby £130,000 Ollie Watkins £130,000

Now, a fresh update has hammered that point home, with Football Insider revealing that he is no longer in consideration for Emery and that there is "no way back" for the Brazilian under the Villa manager.

His place could well be taken by the seemingly incoming Barkley, who will likely arrive on a fraction of the hefty wages that Coutinho currently takes home. However, it is added that any departure may have to be in part subsidised by Villa, with few clubs likely to match the salary paid to the ex-Liverpool man even if they are willing to stump up the required transfer fee.

Coutinho's departure, along with the imminent return to Barcelona of loanee Clement Lenglet, will free up funds at Villa Park as they look to keep themselves afloat and continue strengthening in spite of financial fair play restraints.