Nottingham Forest crashed out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, losing 1-0 with minutes to go against Manchester United.

It was a gutting ending to a solid performance by Nuno Espirito Santo's side, which means they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Nonetheless, the focus and attention will be switched to this weekend's huge clash against Liverpool, who beat the Tricky Trees 3-0 earlier this season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what starting lineup the Portuguese boss should field to frustrate Jurgen Klopp's side, like their last visit to the City Ground, with three potential alterations from the midweek defeat.

1 GK - Matz Sels

Matt Turner started in between the sticks against the Red Devils, but Matz Sels should return this weekend.

2 RB - Neco Williams

Ola Aina is still unavailable, so Neco Williams will continue at right back.

The 22-year-old has started all of Forest's last four and made 17 Premier League appearances this campaign.

3 CB - Felipe

Felipe seems to be the first-choice right-centre-back since returning from injury.

The Brazilian made three tackles, won six duels, and had a pass accuracy of 88% in the week.

4 CB - Murillo

Murillo is arguably the first name on the teamsheet now, and he will start for the 21st Premier League game in a row.

The 21-year-old was also excellent versus United, winning 100% of his duels.

5 LB - Harry Toffolo

Harry Toffolo had lost his place in the side to Nuno Tavares, but he has come back into the fold after the Arsenal loanee picked up an injury.

6 DM - Nicolas Dominguez

Nicolas Dominguez dropped to the bench against Man United, and his absence in the side perhaps cost them the tie, but he will return on Saturday in place of Ryan Yates.

The Argentine is a tenacious tackler, winning the most in the squad this season, and his energy will be vital against Liverpool.

Yates, meanwhile, hardly dazzled in midweek after losing possession seven times and winning just four of his seven total duels.

7 DM - Danilo

Danilo should keep his place in the starting XI after impressing against Villa and United in the past week.

8 RW - Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga failed to score against his former club, but he will keep his place on the right.

The Swede was a creative outlet on Wednesday, providing three key passes, but he did give away the free kick that the visitors scored from.

9 AM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White scored against Villa last week, and the creative responsibility will fall on his shoulders as well as Elanga's this weekend.

The 24-year-old has featured 25 times in the league this campaign.

10 LW - Callum Hudson-Odoi

The "quality" Callum Hudson-Odoi, as dubbed by journalist Simon Johnson, should return to the side this weekend after missing out on Wednesday.

The winger has scored four goals and provided one assist this season, with his three-game scoring streak in the league coming to an end against Unai Emery's team.

Divock Origi will be the player to make way for the number 14.

11 ST - Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal in this exact fixture last season, helping Forest beat his former team.

The Nigerian picked up an assist last weekend, taking his tally to six goals and three assists in 15 league appearances.

Nottingham Forest's lineup vs Liverpool in full: GK - Sels; RB - Williams, CB - Felipe, CB - Murillo, LB - Toffolo; DM - Dominguez, DM - Danilo; RW - Elanga, AM - Gibbs-White, LW - Hudson-Odoi; ST - Awoniyi.