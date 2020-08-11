PTS Academy Stadium

Key information about PTS Academy Stadium

The PTS Academy Stadium was built in 1994 and is now the home of League Two side Northampton Town. The ground is located in the Sixfields area on the west side of the town and has been housing its current tenants since the construction had finished.

Its current capacity stands at 7,700 and has a pitch that measures 106m by 66m. The surface of the field is covered with grass and there is no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance at the PTS Academy Stadium was set on 21 September 2016 when 7,798 fans watched Northampton Town’s game against Manchester United.

A history of PTS Academy Stadium

Between the club’s formation in 1897 and 1994 when the PTS Academy Stadium was erected, Northampton Town played their games at the County Ground, a stadium they also shared with their local cricket team, Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. But that was far from ideal for them as the cricket pitch was too big, resulting in Northampton only having three stands for their own part of the stadium.

For that reason, the first ideas of moving into a new stadium were conceived in the mid-1990s and by 1994, a purpose built ground was erected in the Sixfields area of the town that would house the team henceforth.

Even though the original idea was to have it open by the time the 1994/95 season rolled in, some complications meant Northampton would start the campaign at the old ground. Still, by October 1994, everything was ready and the first game to be played at the PTS Academy Ground, then known as the Sixfields Stadium, was against Barnet in Division Three, a clash that ended in a 1-1 draw.

At the end of 2003, the club managed to secure a 150-year lease on the ground and started plans for huge redevelopments that would see the stadium modernised and its capacity doubled. However, the plans simply did not go through at the time. In fact, it wouldn’t be until 2013 that the PTS Academy Stadium would finally start getting refurbished.

Back then, the club proposed the redevelopment of the East Stand with the construction starting in summer 2014. Unfortunately, due to some financial difficulties, the expansion was halved and the club is yet to fully finalise the works. Still, it was opened for supporters in 2016, following a catastrophic period of debt, collapse and administration.

The situation improved with the arrival of the new owners but the redevelopment of the ground is yet to be carried out in full. In 2018, the club signed a five-year deal with PTS Training Academy, renaming the ground to PTS Academy Stadium.

Tickets to watch Northampton Town at PTS Academy Stadium

All tickets to watch Northampton Town play at PTS Academy Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The prices range from £10 to £22 depending on the age group but all stands in the stadium cost the same.

Northampton Town also offer a season ticket scheme and more information can be found on the aforementioned website.

Related links

https://www.ntfc.co.uk/ – Official website of Northampton Town

https://www.ntfc.co.uk/pts_academy-stadium/pts_academy-stadium/ – The history of PTS Academy Stadium