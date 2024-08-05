Journalist Darren Witcoop has dropped a significant update regarding Celtic's pursuit of Adam Idah in the summer transfer window.

Adam Idah to Celtic latest

The £5,000-a-week striker enjoyed a successful loan spell at Parkhead during the second half of last season, arriving back in January and being tasked with adding more firepower to Brendan Rodgers' squad in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Idah proved to be a big hit for Celtic, even though injuries restricted his playing time, and he played a key role in his side's domestic double triumph. The 23-year-old scored eight goals in just 15 league appearances, of which only five were starts, and he etched his name into Hoops folklore with a last-gasp winning goal against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

Since then, the Republic of Ireland international has returned to Norwich City, but his future at Carrow Road remains up in the air, with rumours swirling about a return to Celtic on a permanent basis and the player even missing a flight for the Canaries' pre-season trip to Austria.

On the flip side, however, the saga has appeared to be losing steam at times, with new Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup seeing him as an important player: "He’s been a part of the group now for a little bit more than a week. I’ve had a couple of sessions with the boys and it's important for us to get him started.

"Important for him to get in and have some minutes again and I think we could see what he can support this team with. So it’s nice to have him back on the pitch and I think he will be a valuable player for us."

Now, taking to X , Witcoop claims that Adam Idah is "heading" to Celtic , with the striker looking set to complete a permanent move to Parkhead.

Idah is the perfect signing for Celtic

This is likely to be met with resounding positivity by Celtic supporters, considering what a hit Idah was first time around, leading the line impressively and proving to be a ruthless finisher at some key points in the season, not least at Hampden Park against Rangers.

The Irishman will also hopefully be more available in his second stint with the Hoops, in terms of fitness, proving to be an even more reliable source of goals in the process.

Idah has been lauded as "incredible" by Rodgers, who will surely be delighted to bring him back in, and it is hard to see many negatives to Celtic re-signing him, this time permanently.