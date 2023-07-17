Norwich City are locked in a stalemate over the potential transfer of Milot Rashica, with Nevzat Dindar, via Pink Un, reporting that the Canaries want £8.5m for the winger this summer.

How many goals has Milot Rashica scored for Norwich?

The 27-year-old didn't play for the Championship club during the 2022/23 season, instead spending the campaign out on loan with Galatasaray in the Super Lig. The Turkish side, who are now wanting to add him to their ranks permanently, managed to get four goals and six assists from the winger in the league over the course of 26 appearances. It meant that his goal contribution per 90 tally stood at 0.53 - the second-best of his career, showing how the side were able to get the best out of the forward.

The Canaries so far have failed to see the same output from Rashica in England. Having signed him back in 2021/22 when they were in the Premier League, he managed only one goal and two assists in 31 division outings as the club finished rock bottom of the table. With the side condemned to the Championship, he played four times for them in the second tier, with one assist, before heading to Turkey on a short-term basis.

Are Norwich City selling Milot Rashica?

Now, Galatasaray want to bring him back to the club permanently - doing a deal for the 27-year-old this summer though seemingly won't be easy. That's because, according to a report from Nevzat Dindar, via Pink Un, Norwich have laid out the fee that they want for the forward - but the Super Lig outfit are not prepared to pay it.

The EFL side want around 10 million Euros (£8.5m) in order to sell Rashica this summer. That would mean that they generate a similar fee to the amount they initially stumped up to bring him in. However, even though he has impressed in Turkey, the European giants are not keen to spend so much money on the winger. Instead, they will only go as high as 7 million Euros according to this report (or £6m). It would leave the Super Lig side over £2m off the asking price - so right now, it appears a potential deal is at a stalemate.

The best solution for both sides may be to reach a compromise and sell the 27-year-old on. His time with Norwich hasn't resulted in the kind of performances that the second tier outfit would want, with his small goal contribution tally meaning he hasn't repaid much of the money they initially spent on him.

He is also now playing for them whilst they are in the Championship - and with the signing made during their stint in the Premier League, it may be better to get him off the books so they can use the extra funds elsewhere. Right now though, it appears as though the two sides are at an impasse - and something will have to give for a transfer to get over the line.