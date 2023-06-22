The race to sign Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene is heating up, with The Star now reporting Norwich City's interest in the winger.

Norwich transfer news – Chiedozie Ogbene

Multiple clubs are aiming to sign the Irish winger this summer, and the Canaries are the latest side to shortlist the player.

As per The Star, the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Luton Town are all after the Irish international and the Canaries are the latest to throw their hat in the ring.

Rotherham United have offered Ogbene a new deal that would see him remain at the Millers should he accept it, however, it’s likely that he’ll be able to pick up a better deal elsewhere, whether that be in the first or second tier.

Imagine Chiedozie Ogbene and Gabriel Sara at Norwich

Ogbene has been a star player for Rotherham United since joining the Millers in 2019. The 5 foot 9 forward is predominately a right-sided winger but can play on the left flank also.

The nippy frontman scored eight goals and registered four assists in 39 league appearances for Rotherham this season, per Transfermarkt, and helped the Millers survive in a relegation dogfight in which they finished two places above the drop zone in 19th.

Ogbene’s domestic form was rewarded with his Ireland debut in 2021 and Chiedozie has gone on to become a key figure in the Irish squad under manager Stephen Kenny, who hailed the "spectacular" wide man as a "real threat" earlier in the year.

Paired with Brazilian star Gabriel Sara in the Norwich midfield, manager David Wagner can ensure that the Canaries become a serious force in the Championship next season.

Sara was signed for £11m from Sao Paulo last season and has caught the eyes of clubs in the Premier League. Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber stated the club are preparing to fight off ‘big interest’ in the 23-year-old this summer, per Pink Un.

Webber commented:

“The interest we've got in Sara is big at the minute, from big clubs. Everyone's worked out this is a top player, this is a proper player. I'm pretty sure we'll have a good chance to keep it in this summer. But we'll be under pressure from these clubs.”

If Sara can build on his successful first season with the Canaries in which he registered seven goals and four assists across 40 Championship games, per Transfermarkt.

Partnering Sara with the versatility of Ogbene could make Norwich very dangerous in attack next season.

The latter can play on either wing and has also featured up front for the Republic of Ireland, and has shown in the last few seasons he could become a key player for a Championship side if given the chance.

His international achievements have proved this. Irish manager Kenny relied on the former Brentford ace in a recent 1-0 defeat to France, in which the forward played the entire 90 minutes and finished with the joint second-highest match rating, per Sofascore.

Meanwhile, back in the Championship, Ogbene was rated as Rotherham's eighth-best performer, per WhoScored figures, and played the second-most minutes of any player in the squad as he also led the team for goals, man of the match awards (four) and shots per game (1.4).

Sara and Ogbene partnered together could prove to be one of the strongest one-two punch combinations in the Championship at Carrow Road.