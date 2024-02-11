Norwich City will be even more thankful to have Josh Sargent in attack over the matches to come, losing Adam Idah late on in the transfer window to Celtic a blow for the Canaries.

David Wagner's men did add in Sydney van Hooijdonk on loan from Bologna to strengthen up top in the wake of Idah departing, but Sargent continues to be the main man to rely upon in Norfolk going forward with a decisive strike against Coventry City last match.

Still, even with Sargent boasting an impressive seven goals from just 13 appearances this season when fit, there's a former Norwich ace from yesteryear who has bettered his goal total playing in League One now; Chris Martin.

Chris Martin's numbers at Norwich

Coming through the Norwich youth ranks back in 2006 to then make an impression in the senior side, the now renowned identity of Martin as a prolific goalscorer across the EFL didn't come about really until he left Carrow Road behind in 2013.

The homegrown Norwich product would still show flashes of what was to come when pulling on a Canaries strip, bagging 34 goals from 117 appearances with 17 of those strikes coming in the third tier where he finds himself currently.

Martin's effortless knack at finding the back of the net in the Championship wouldn't come about until a move to Derby County saw him exit Norfolk for good, going on to have an esteemed career as a deadly striker at various different clubs.

Chris Martin at Norwich City Season Games Goals Assists 2006/07 20 5 1 2007/08 10 0 0 2009/10 48 23 9 2010/11 32 6 4 2011/12 4 0 0 2012/13 3 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Even at 35 years of age, Martin continues to strike fear into defenders with his goal output for Bristol Rovers this campaign so far trumping that of Sargent's.

Chris Martin's numbers at Bristol Rovers

It would have been seen as a coup for Matt Taylor's side to land Martin when they did, even with the 6-foot centre-forward nearing the end point of his lengthy career when joining the Rovers ranks.

The deal to sign Martin was made even more surprising considering the veteran attacker had also played for Bristol City prior to relocating to the Memorial Stadium, regarded as a hero to some at Ashton Gate with Martin bagging 17 of his 114 Championship goals whilst playing for the Robins.

Still, fans of the Gas will be overjoyed nonetheless at the way Martin has taken League One by storm this season as an accomplished, ice-cold finisher.

The 17-time Scotland international has scored 11 times so far this campaign from 25 appearances in all competitions, which included back-to-back braces up against Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers in late December and early January.

There was a real concern that Martin's deal would expire - with the original deal only acting as a short-term one owing to the former Norwich man's near-retirement age - but an extension is now in place for the seasoned striker to stay put with Matt Taylor's men until the end of the season.

Described as being "classy" by Rovers manager Taylor this campaign, Martin will just want to keep plugging along and scoring goals whilst he still can before he inevitably calls time on his playing days.

Back in Norfolk, Norwich will continue to rely on the likes of Sargent to potentially fire them into the playoff positions with the Canaries turning their fortunes around under a once-under-pressure Wagner.